Colts DT DeForest Buckner on prospect of rebuilding in 2023: 'I hate that word'

"I hate that word," Buckner said, via the Indy Star. "My rookie year in San Francisco, we went 2-14, the coach got fired, we brought in Kyle (Shanahan) and the majority of the roster was gone. Brought in new guys, and it took a couple of years. … We were building a team, a culture and all of that, but I was a young player, so I was able to grind through those tough years. … As you get older, rebuild's definitely not a word you want to hear."