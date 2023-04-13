Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on possible contract extension: 'I mean, it'll happen eventually'

In three seasons in Indy, the former second-round pick has proven he is a go-to target, capable of getting open against any coverage and has sticky hands to make tough catches in tight quarters. In 2021, he put up 88 catches for a career-high 1,082 yards with six touchdowns. In a struggling Colts offense in 2022, Pittman tallied a career-high 99 catches for 925 yards and four scores.

Given how wide receiver contracts have gone over the past couple of years, it's not much of a surprise Pittman dismissed worry about his deal. If the Colts don't want to pay him, certainly someone on the open market will. He's a legit go-to target in any offense.

Indy has gotten deals done with players entering the final year of their rookie contracts in the past, with the likes of Quenton Nelson and Shaquille Leonard inking new deals the offseason before their contracts were set to expire. So there is plenty of time for the Colts to get a new deal done with Pittman Jr.

"I don't want anything to do with those (negotiations)," Pittman said. "I just want to play."