Around the NFL

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on possible contract extension: 'I mean, it'll happen eventually'

Published: Apr 13, 2023 at 07:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Pittman Jr. is in line for a contract extension ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. Still, the receiver said at the opening of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason workouts that he's not fretting about a new deal.

"I wouldn't say it's a goal. I think that happens naturally with performance," he said Wednesday. "And if it doesn't happen this year, that's no big deal. I mean, it'll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side -- just leave that to my agent."

In three seasons in Indy, the former second-round pick has proven he is a go-to target, capable of getting open against any coverage and has sticky hands to make tough catches in tight quarters. In 2021, he put up 88 catches for a career-high 1,082 yards with six touchdowns. In a struggling Colts offense in 2022, Pittman tallied a career-high 99 catches for 925 yards and four scores.

Given how wide receiver contracts have gone over the past couple of years, it's not much of a surprise Pittman dismissed worry about his deal. If the Colts don't want to pay him, certainly someone on the open market will. He's a legit go-to target in any offense.

Indy has gotten deals done with players entering the final year of their rookie contracts in the past, with the likes of Quenton Nelson and Shaquille Leonard inking new deals the offseason before their contracts were set to expire. So there is plenty of time for the Colts to get a new deal done with Pittman Jr.

"I don't want anything to do with those (negotiations)," Pittman said. "I just want to play."

If the Colts use the No. 4 overall pick on a rookie quarterback, it follows that the club would be even more motivated to extend Pittman to ensure that the young passer has a No. 1 target to build a foundation with in Indy.

