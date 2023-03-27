Around the NFL

Colts HC Shane Steichen on if QB Gardner Minshew will start in 2023: 'He's coming in to just compete'

Published: Mar 27, 2023 at 12:23 AM
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

It's no secret that the Colts are not set in stone on the quarterback position yet, but that doesn't mean their Week 1 starter is not already on the roster.

During the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero about one of the team's newest additions, quarterback Gardner Minshew.

"Right now, obviously, he's coming in to just compete and be the best he can be, you know, and that's where we're going," Steichen said on if Minshew will be named the starter. "That's where we feel he's at right now and that's his role right now."

Related Links

Steichen and Minshew have only a short history with one another, after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons together with the Eagles.

"Yeah, Gardner's awesome," Steichen told Pelissero. "You know, I got to spend the two years with him and Philly and just the way he sees the game and processes the game. It's like a coach you know, he sees it really well. He was great. Every time he had a chance to go and play, he played well for us and obviously had a big year in Jacksonville his rookie year. Just a tremendous person, loves the game of football, loves the X's and O's, so really fortunate to have him with us."

Be that as it may, the Colts have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means there is a choice to go for a quarterback. Steichen confirmed the team is looking at all prospects, but played coy on what the Colts are going to do with the early pick.

"I just think every year, no matter where we've picked or any team I've been a part of, you do that, the work on the quarterbacks regardless, no matter what happens, where you're picking, who you're thinking of picking, you always wanted to do the research on those guys," Steichen said when asked how much work they are doing on the top QBs.

The Colts may have to wait their turn in line to board the quarterback carousel. Indianapolis is behind the Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft pick from the Bears, and the Texans, who have the No. 2 overall pick. Both of those teams are also lacking at the quarterback position.

During the 2022 season, Minshew played in a total of five games, starting in two, when Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder toward the end of the regular season. During those five games, Minshew threw for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In his first game starting for Philly in 2022, Minshew helped the Eagles put up 34 points before falling to the Cowboys 40-34 in Week 16.

At 26, Minshew still has youth on his side, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be given the opportunity under center as the Colts' new QB1.

Related Content

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on QB Tua Tagovailoa's potential for next season: 'I can see a hunger in him'

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is looking to the future, especially with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. I can see a hunger in him that I'm excited to watch play out," McDaniel said to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting.

news

Broncos' Sean Payton on Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy rumors: 'We're not trading those two players'

Speaking to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting, Payton provided a point-blank response to the swirling trade rumors around Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

news

Brandon Staley confident in Chargers' 2023 rebound: 'I think what we'll discover is we have what it takes'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is excited about Los Angeles' roster, and he believes last season's 27-point playoff collapse will fuel the team to new heights in 2023.

news

HC Jonathan Gannon on DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors: 'I'm operating that he's a Cardinal'

With trade rumors swirling around wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon says he's operating as if the WR is a Cardinal and is excited to work with him.

news

HC Robert Saleh: To have a guy like Aaron Rodgers want to play for Jets 'shows how far we've come'

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows how far the organization has come when a player of Aaron Rodgers' caliber is interested in joining them, but he's also excited for the defense and wide receiver group even before a trade might occur.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on losing 'aura' of Tom Brady: 'That doesn't mean you can't be great'

As change comes to the Tampa Bay in the form of Tom Brady's retirement and a change at offensive coordinator, head coach Todd Bowles believes the Buccaneers can still be great.

news

LB Bobby Wagner agrees to terms with Seahawks on one-year, $7 million deal

Former Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares outlook on AFC East for 2023 season

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares with NFL Network's Judy Battista his expectations for his team and his thoughts on the AFC East division.

news

Bears' Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: 'All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits'

The Chicago Bears' trade out of the No. 1 overall spot in the upcoming draft cemented quarterback Justin Fields as the franchise cornerstone, a decision coach Matt Eberflus discussed with NFL Network's Judy Battista at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday.

news

Chiefs' Andy Reid expects WR Skyy Moore to 'step up'; Patrick Mahomes to keep rehabbing ankle

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he expects second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore "to step up" with key departures from the 2023 offseason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE