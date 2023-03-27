Colts HC Shane Steichen on if QB Gardner Minshew will start in 2023: 'He's coming in to just compete'

Steichen and Minshew have only a short history with one another, after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons together with the Eagles.

"Yeah, Gardner's awesome," Steichen told Pelissero. "You know, I got to spend the two years with him and Philly and just the way he sees the game and processes the game. It's like a coach you know, he sees it really well. He was great. Every time he had a chance to go and play, he played well for us and obviously had a big year in Jacksonville his rookie year. Just a tremendous person, loves the game of football, loves the X's and O's, so really fortunate to have him with us."

Be that as it may, the Colts have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means there is a choice to go for a quarterback. Steichen confirmed the team is looking at all prospects, but played coy on what the Colts are going to do with the early pick.

"I just think every year, no matter where we've picked or any team I've been a part of, you do that, the work on the quarterbacks regardless, no matter what happens, where you're picking, who you're thinking of picking, you always wanted to do the research on those guys," Steichen said when asked how much work they are doing on the top QBs.

The Colts may have to wait their turn in line to board the quarterback carousel. Indianapolis is behind the Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft pick from the Bears, and the Texans, who have the No. 2 overall pick. Both of those teams are also lacking at the quarterback position.

During the 2022 season, Minshew played in a total of five games, starting in two, when Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder toward the end of the regular season. During those five games, Minshew threw for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In his first game starting for Philly in 2022, Minshew helped the Eagles put up 34 points before falling to the Cowboys 40-34 in Week 16.