Gardner Minshew has no 'expectations' about role in Colts offense as Indianapolis weighs drafting QB

The expectation has been that the Colts will use the No. 4 overall pick to bring in a high-quality rookie quarterback. Unless they make a splash play via a trade -- Lamar Jackson? -- ending the revolving door at QB during Chris Ballard's run by finally using a premium draft pick at the position feels like a fait accompli.

If that transpires, Minshew would be a veteran presence who can help teach a rookie the offense and spot-start if needed.

The 26-year-old wasn't interested in getting into any hypothetical scenarios at this point in the offseason.

"First off, assuming is always a dangerous game," he said. "Like I said, I've come here to work hard and to help the team in any way I can. So, whatever that role is, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

While it's fair to question the Colts' moves -- or lack thereof -- at this point in the offseason, adding Minshew makes perfect sense.

After two seasons in Jacksonville, where he started 20 games, Minshew spent the past two years in Philadelphia working with new Colts coach Shane Steichen. While he appeared in just nine games, starting four, Minshew has intimate knowledge of the system and the new coach that should help the transition for the entire offense -- including that presumed rookie QB.

"Fired up to be working with Shane again," Minshew said. "He's a guy I have a ton of respect for, not only as a coach but just a guy. I'm really excited for how he is going to be as a head coach.