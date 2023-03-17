2023 NFL free agency: Don't overlook these signings

CONTRACT: One-year deal.





Pete Carroll loves a reclamation project, as evidenced by his work with Geno Smith, among many others, during his tenure with the Seahawks. Bush is next on the list as a former top-10 pick who struggled with injuries and inconsistency in Pittsburgh. Despite failing to live up to expectations as a Steeler, the ultra-competitive defender still has the dog in him that made the Michigan product a ballyhooed prospect in the Class of 2019. If Carroll can crack the code and unlock the feisty defender who delivered a number of splash plays as a rookie, the Seahawks' defense could rejoin the ranks of the elite with Bush and a group of junkyard dogs leading the way.