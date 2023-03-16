2023 NFL free agency: Four good fits and three head-scratchers

The contract: Two years, $11 million.





Last season in Tennessee, Long registered the fifth-best run-stopping grade (89.0) among linebackers, per Pro Football Focus. The nature of the Titans' year -- they were hit with a slew of injuries and finished below .500 for the first time since 2015 -- only made Long's performance more valuable. The 2019 sixth-rounder's usage and responsibilities increased in each season of his tenure in Nashville.





New Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has historically deployed gap-control fronts and is likely to blitz less than his predecessor in the role, Josh Boyer, who blitzed at the second-highest rate last season. That means Miami will be able to make the best use of Long’s run-stopping skills and lateral/sideline-to-sideline capabilities. The Dolphins will also be able to rely on him in zone coverage, where Long has been especially disruptive, recording eight of his 14 career pass breakups and one of his four interceptions, per Next Gen Stats. Between acquiring Long at this price, trading for Jalen Ramsey and re-signing running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on very favorable terms, the Dolphins have been smartly addressing needs while preserving the flexibility to adapt as we get closer to the season.