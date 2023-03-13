Dolphins signing former Titans LB David Long to two-year, $11M contract

The Dolphins are beefing up their linebacking corps.

Miami is signing ex-Titans LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

Long, a 2019 sixth-round selection, has paved a path as a legitimate defensive playmaker in four NFL seasons.

Although injuries have caused him to miss time in each of the last two years, Long emerged as a starter in Tennessee in 2021 after developing for his first two campaigns.

He collected four interceptions and 161 tackles across 22 games in those two seasons atop the depth chart.