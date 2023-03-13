Dolphins signing former Titans LB David Long to two-year, $11M contract

The Dolphins are beefing up their linebacking corps.
Miami is signing ex-Titans LB David Long to a two-year, $11 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
Long, a 2019 sixth-round selection, has paved a path as a legitimate defensive playmaker in four NFL seasons.
Although injuries have caused him to miss time in each of the last two years, Long emerged as a starter in Tennessee in 2021 after developing for his first two campaigns.
He collected four interceptions and 161 tackles across 22 games in those two seasons atop the depth chart.
The 18th-ranked player in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents list will now go to work for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as Miami seeks to wrest the AFC East from Buffalo's control.