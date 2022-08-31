Around the NFL

Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Published: Aug 31, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Ravens signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season.

Drake, 28, was released by the Raiders last week. He ran for 30 yards on 12 carries and caught five passes for 27 yards in the team's first three preseason games.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries to J.K. Dobbins (knee), who remains murky for Week 1, and backup Gus Edwards (knee), who will be out a minimum of four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP list.

Baltimore's other backs were mostly held in check in the preseason. Mike Davis, Justice Hill and sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie have combined for 121 yards on 44 rush attempts in the preseason.

One year ago, the Ravens were crushed with injuries at running back. Dobbins, Edwards and Hill all had suffered season-ending injuries prior to the start of the regular season. This year's injury predicament doesn't appear as serious, but Baltimore will head into Week 1 with questions at the position unless Drake can assimilate quickly.

Over his first five NFL seasons, Drake was a productive back for the Dolphins and Cardinals. He totaled 3,130 rush yards and 27 TDs, also catching 169 passes for 1,244 yards and six more scores.

The Raiders had signed Drake to a two-year, $11 million deal prior to last season that will hit their salary cap for a combined $8 million over this season and next. In 12 games (two starts) in 2021, he ran for 254 yards and two TDs on 63 carries and caught 30 passes for 291 yards and one score.

Drake was placed on injured reserve last December with a fractured right ankle.

