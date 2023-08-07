Anthony Richardson stacks 'really solid' practices as rookie QB pushes for Colts' starting gig

We're not going to get into unofficial training camp stats, but suffice it to say reporters have pervasively noted that Richardson continues to progress positively throughout camp, including a play-action deep shot in 11-on-11 to wideout Alec Pierce that turned heads on Sunday.

"Shoot, he made a heck of a throw," Steichen said. "It was one-on-one backside, and we had another combination over there, and he snapped back and threw that one-on-one. It was a great throw and a great catch."

Steichen has yet to name a starter for the Colts' first preseason game against Buffalo on Saturday, but it's clear that Richardson is making a push.

"You get repetitions, and you do things more and more, you're going to get more comfortable," Steichen said of the young QB. "I think he's gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates, and when you have that and you have the talent he has, it's usually a good thing."

Even if the Colts start the first preseason game with Gardner Minshew under center, Richardson should get plenty of run early in the preseason. If the battle is remotely close, history tells us the No. 4 overall pick will have the edge to be the Week 1 starter against the Jaguars.

After each practice, quotes and reports emanate from Indy, citing Richardson's improvement. It's becoming too much to ignore.