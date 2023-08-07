Fantasy football 2023: Colts' Anthony Richardson among top 10 QB values

Projected draft position: Rounds 4-5





Lamar Jackson mesmerized us in 2019. He (and fantasy managers) have been chasing that plateau ever since. Injuries have played a part in his struggle to reach that high bar –- Jackson has missed a combined 10 games over the past two seasons. A bigger issue has been a lackluster wide receiver corps. Since 2020, former Raven Marquise Brown is the only Baltimore wide receiver to top 50 receptions and 600 yards. (He did it twice before being traded to the Cardinals in 2022.)





Entering 2023, Jackson looks to be healthy again. He'll pilot an offense designed by new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. They'll look to take advantage of a revamped wide receiver room. Baltimore hopes Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers are the answer, and the offense will soar if that trio of receivers can complement three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. That's not to discount Jackson's game-breaking rushing ability. He could challenge to be THE QB1 this year ... yet people are drafting him as the QB5. A potential steal in the making.