Patriots, Mac Jones seeking rebound with Bill Belichick, OC Bill O'Brien after losing footing in 2022

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien used variations of that line repeatedly when he spoke to reporters on Friday. It seems like a modest goal, but nobody here needs reminding that the Patriots offense did not get better each day of 2022. It stumbled in training camp with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia working as the offensive playcaller -- an unorthodox decision that was later called an "experiment" by owner Robert Kraft -- and never got its footing, finishing 26th in offensive yardage and last in the league in red-zone efficiency. Quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie, threw for just 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his second season, during which he also missed three games with a high ankle sprain.

That spurred displays of open frustration from Jones and a seeming cooling of support for the quarterback from coach Bill Belichick, who has still not officially named Jones the starter for this season.

But it also prompted O'Brien's return as offensive coordinator -- he had the title in 2011 -- and that has sparked anticipation that the offense and Jones can at least return to the form they achieved in 2021, when Jones was a rookie and the Patriots made the playoffs in what has been the only winning season in the post-Tom Brady era so far. At the league's annual meeting in March, Kraft, who made no secret of his disappointment in the results, backed Jones and also expressed the belief that O'Brien's presence would improve the offense. His frustration was so obvious, though, that a once-unthinkable question began to surface: could Bill Belichick be under pressure if the Patriots, playing in what Kraft believes is the NFL's toughest division, miss the playoffs again?

That apocalyptic scenario seems a long way off right now. Belichick, after all, needs 31 victories to break Don Shula's all-time wins record. And, more immediately, Jones has been practicing well, with more confidence and even exuberance. He told reporters last week he wants to get back to having fun. The early glimpses of the offense suggest that is at least a possibility.

O'Brien has already declared a clean slate from last season, and on Friday, he also tiptoed right up to the line of declaring Jones the starter by stating the obvious: Jones gets most of the practice work with the first team while Bailey Zappe, who briefly delighted fans during last season's doldrums, works primarily with the second team.