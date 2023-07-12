State of the 2023 New England Patriots: Can Bill Belichick and Co. get back on postseason track?

... field a defense dominant enough to carry the offense if needed? I'm not saying this is definitely going to be needed. I love the hiring of O'Brien and I still like Jones (although, as you should know by now, as a Bears fan, I'm a Justin Fields guy if we're picking QBs from Jones' draft class). But the Patriots' defense can play some ball. New England has allowed 19.1 points per game since 2021 -- third in the league, behind the Bills and 49ers. The Patriots have allowed 10 or fewer points in nine games since 2021 -- tied for the most such games in the NFL. They also have 10 defensive touchdowns since 2021, which is the most in the league during that time. In fact, the Patriots have had a top-10 scoring defense in 18 of Belichick's 23 seasons as Patriots head coach. The leader of the unit, of course, is Matthew Judon, who had 15.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits in 2022. His 28 sacks since 2021 are tied for third in the league, behind Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett.