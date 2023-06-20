Patriots CB Jack Jones pleads not guilty to gun charges 

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday during an arraignment in an East Boston court on gun charges stemming from an incident at Logan International Airport on June 17.

Jones previously posted a $30,000 bail following his arrest and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 18.

Jones, 25, was arrested after being found with two firearms in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police. Jones was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The Patriots released a statement on Friday confirming the club was aware of the situation but declined further comment.

A fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games, with two starts as a rookie, netting 30 tackles, two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and six passes defended.