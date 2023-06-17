Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at airport on firearms charges

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Jones, 25, has been charged with two counts each of of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification car, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.
"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," the Patriots said in a statement, per The Associated Press. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."
Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport barracks.
Bail was set at $50,000 and Jones is due to be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.
Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arizona State. In his rookie season, Jones played in 13 games and registered 25 tackles and two interceptions.