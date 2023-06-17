Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at airport on firearms charges

Published: Jun 17, 2023 at 01:35 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Jones, 25, has been charged with two counts each of of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification car, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," the Patriots said in a statement, per The Associated Press. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport barracks.

Bail was set at $50,000 and Jones is due to be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court.

Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arizona State. In his rookie season, Jones played in 13 games and registered 25 tackles and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks

Is there a defensive player who impacts the game more than Micah Parsons? What makes Justin Jefferson such a force at receiver? Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

news

NFL will hold supplemental draft for first time since 2019

The NFL will be holding the supplemental draft on July 11, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

State of the 2023 Chicago Bears: Can Justin Fields win more games after electrifying Year 2?

In 2022, Justin Fields showed off the kind of dynamic quarterback play Chicago has long been missing. Where will his development take this team next? Adam Rank examines the state of the Bears heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More