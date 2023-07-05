State of the 2023 Indianapolis Colts: Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson bring hope after brutal 2022

Projected 2023 MVP: Jonathan Taylor, running back. The 2021 rushing king's regression in 2022 played a major role in Indianapolis' highly disappointing season. I know a lot of fantasy dorks were patting themselves on the back when Taylor rushed for 161 yards in the season opener, but he didn't hit 100 yards rushing again until Week 10 -- and that was it for his century-mark efforts. Nagged by an ankle injury that eventually needed a surgical correction, Taylor was limited to 11 games, finishing with 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns. That's a steep decline from the man's league-leading figures of 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns in 2021. Still just 24 years old, Taylor's a good bet to bounce back in a major way with a clean bill of health. Just think of the RPO game with AR and JT sharing the backfield; the Colts could really have something offensively.

New face to know: Samson Ebukam, defensive end. Understandably overshadowed by 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa in San Francisco, Ebukam posted a career-high five sacks last season. While that's not a huge total, his 14.8 percent pressure rate ranked seventh in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats (min. 300 pass rushes). Now he's going to be lined up alongside DeForest Buckner, his former 49ers teammate. Actually, no: They never played together in San Francisco, which is too bad, because I had a really great analogy lined up. I'll just have to use it at some other point in this series. Bottom line: The Colts added a nice piece on defense.