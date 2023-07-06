State of the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars: Can Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and Co. provide encore?

2023 VIPs

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence received a one-year mulligan for the Urban Meyer experience, but the former No. 1 overall pick was certainly dialed in this past season.

Lawrence in 2021: 3-14 QB record, 59.6 completion percentage, 12:17 TD-to-INT ratio, 71.9 passer rating.

Lawrence in 2022: 9-8 QB record, 66.3 completion percentage, 25:8 TD-to-INT ratio, 95.2 passer rating.

What a difference a year makes! According to the good folks at NFL Research, Lawrence is just the second quarterback since 1950 to double his wins and passing touchdowns while cutting his interceptions in half from one season to the next (min. 10 starts in each season). The other guy? Drew Brees in his early days with the Chargers. I've loved Trevor since he guided Clemson to an undefeated national championship as a true freshman. He was that dude this past season.

Projected 2023 MVP: Lawrence. This is all him. With Lawrence at the helm, Jacksonville should be squarely in the postseason mix for the foreseeable future. The Jaguars have the luxury -- at least, at the moment -- of possessing the only elite quarterback in the division. OK, I might be moving Trevor into the elite category a little too quickly, but the guy's been winning games on the national scene since age 18, so I'm good with it. And the way he carried Jacksonville into the playoffs last season was truly something to behold. After entering November at 2-6, the Jaguars went 7-2 over their final nine regular-season games. During this hot streak, Lawrence posted a 15:2 TD-to-INT ratio and 104.6 passer rating. Oh, and for good measure, he ran for nearly 200 yards and two scores. In the wild playoff win over the Chargers, he overcame four first-half interceptions to spark an all-time rally. Apparently, the man knows how to finish.