State of the 2023 Tennessee Titans: Can Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill spark return to playoffs?

... develop a pass catcher? There were times last season when I'd watch the Titans' passing offense and think to myself, "They could really use an A.J. Brown-type of receiver. But you just don't find guys like that everyday. And if you were to find a guy like that, you would never get rid of him ." Seriously, though, despite the unsightly numbers (outgoing veteran Robert Woods led the Titans with 527 receiving yards last season), there is talent here, including three players acquired in last year's draft.

Fifth-round pick Kyle Philips was great in Week 1 (66 yards on six catches) before his season was sidetracked by injuries; he could break out from the slot receiver position this year. My guy, tight end Chig Okonkwo, a fourth-round selection, posted just 32 receptions but finished second on the team in receiving yards (450) and was tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three). And, of course, there is Treylon Burks, taken 18th overall with the first-round choice acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for Brown. Burks' overall numbers are underwhelming, but he also dealt with a foot/toe injury that landed him on injured reserve in October and ended up in the concussion protocol in December. In between, he and Ryan Tannehill were on the field together for three full games (Weeks 10-12), and Burks put up 14.6 yards per catch, notching the best outing of his career (seven catches for 111 yards) in that win over the Packers in Week 11.