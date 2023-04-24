Around the NFL

GM Ran Carthon says Titans have not received trade calls for RB Derrick Henry

Published: Apr 24, 2023 at 03:18 PM
Kevin Patra

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon continues to reiterate there is no truth to the Derrick Henry trade rumors.

During his pre-draft press conference on Monday, Carthon told reporters he hasn't received any calls regarding the dominant running back.

Carthon indicated reports about trading Henry are smoke, with some hoping the predictions stick.

The comments echo the GM's stance last month when he called trade reports regarding King Henry "erroneous."

With the lead-up to the draft this week, things could change, but at this point it appears there aren't many clubs clamoring for the 29-year-old back in the final year of his contract. Henry is due $10.5 million in 2023 and could want a new deal.

Henry is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he played in 16 regular season games, earning a league-high 349 carries for 1,538 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns.

As for questions about Ryan Tannehill's future, with the Titans doing its due diligence on quarterbacks in Thursday's first round, Carthon said Monday he had conversations with the veteran in February.

"Ryan knows where he stands with us. And that's really all that matters to me," he said, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

With Carthon preparing for his first draft in Tennessee, we'll have better answers as to what his first season at the helm will look like next week.

