GM Ran Carthon says Titans have not received trade calls for RB Derrick Henry

With the lead-up to the draft this week, things could change, but at this point it appears there aren't many clubs clamoring for the 29-year-old back in the final year of his contract. Henry is due $10.5 million in 2023 and could want a new deal.

Henry is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he played in 16 regular season games, earning a league-high 349 carries for 1,538 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns.

As for questions about Ryan Tannehill's future, with the Titans doing its due diligence on quarterbacks in Thursday's first round, Carthon said Monday he had conversations with the veteran in February.

"Ryan knows where he stands with us. And that's really all that matters to me," he said, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.