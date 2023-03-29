Around the NFL

Titans GM Ran Carthon rejects 'erroneous' Derrick Henry trade rumors: 'We're in a good place'

Published: Mar 29, 2023 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon rejects the idea that he's actively shopping Derrick Henry this offseason.

"There's nothing new to report," Carthon said Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "There was an erroneous report that came out. I've spoken to Todd (France), Derrick's representative, and we're in a good place. So, there's nothing new to report from there.

"I know Derrick trains like crazy in the location where he trains -- I know the location, I don't want to put it out there -- but Derrick is going to be Derrick. He's going to take his time away and do what he has to do to make sure that he's ready to go. So, feel we're in a good place."

Related Links

Following the NFL Scouting Combine, a report suggested the Titans were shopping Henry. Other reporters have said Tennessee has passively fielded calls rather than made a concerted effort to move the running back.

While things could change in the coming months, the voracity with which Carthon rejected the idea he would trade Henry suggests he plans for the two-time rushing champion to remain in Tennessee.

The other side of the coin is that there may not be too many teams willing to cough up much capital for a 29-year-old running back in the final year of his contract, making $10.5 million in 2023, who likely wants a new deal and has a lot of tread on his tires -- including a league-high 349 attempts in 2022.

The Titans entered the offseason as a team that could blow up everything and start over under Carthon. While some changes have been made -- mainly to upgrade an aging offensive line -- the big fish (Henry, Ryan Tannehill) remain in the Nashville pond.

Until we get through the draft process, the status quo will remain a questioned topic anytime Carthon speaks to the media. That's simply how things work when a new boss takes over.

Related Content

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'wouldn't change anything' about drafting QB Trey Lance: 'It's not his fault'

Since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, Trey Lance has barely played under center for the 49ers. Despite the QB's limited action, San Francisco CEO Jed York said Tuesday he doesn't regret the move to draft Lance.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen: WR Michael Thomas 'not 100 percent,' but making progress

The Saints retained Michael Thomas on a reworked deal earlier this month in hopes that, after three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, the formerly record-setting wideout might finally stay on the field.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson defends himself against critics of injuries

On Tuesday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to defend himself against critics about his injury history.

news

Ex-Ravens DE Calais Campbell intends to sign one-year deal with Falcons

Atlanta continues to retool on both sides of the ball. The Falcons intend to sign free-agent defensive end Calais Campbell on a one-year deal.

news

Roger Goodell addresses possibility of flexing TNF games, Commanders sale at Annual League Meeting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a news conference Tuesday at the conclusion of the Annual League Meeting to address a number of topics, including the potential flexing of games on "Thursday Night Football" in the future and updates on the expected sale of the Washington Commanders.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL owners reject proposal to make roughing the passer penalties reviewable

NFL owners rejected a proposal to make roughing the passer penalties on Tuesday during the Annual League Meeting. Find out what other rule proposals were tabled.

news

NFL owners approve proposal to allow players to wear No. 0

No. 0 is coming to the NFL. League owners approved the proposal to allow players to wear the number zero, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford will be 'ready to roll' in 2023 offseason

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday quarterback Matthew Stafford will be able to fully participate in the 2023 offseason. "There will be no limitations," McVay said of Stafford at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "He'll be ready to roll."

news

Matt LaFleur: We should 'temper our expectations' for Jordan Love in first year as Packers' starting QB

The end of the Aaron Rodgers era -- whenever it becomes official -- will also serve as the start of the Jordan Love era. In fact, it's already begun, with Matt LaFleur discussing the fourth-year QB's progress.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan unclear on Brock Purdy return, says timeline could be 'six months to eight months'

The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic Brock Purdy will be back in the QB1 saddle for the 2023 season, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting that it's unclear when that might be.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE