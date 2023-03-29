Titans GM Ran Carthon rejects 'erroneous' Derrick Henry trade rumors: 'We're in a good place'

Following the NFL Scouting Combine, a report suggested the Titans were shopping Henry. Other reporters have said Tennessee has passively fielded calls rather than made a concerted effort to move the running back.

While things could change in the coming months, the voracity with which Carthon rejected the idea he would trade Henry suggests he plans for the two-time rushing champion to remain in Tennessee.

The other side of the coin is that there may not be too many teams willing to cough up much capital for a 29-year-old running back in the final year of his contract, making $10.5 million in 2023, who likely wants a new deal and has a lot of tread on his tires -- including a league-high 349 attempts in 2022.

The Titans entered the offseason as a team that could blow up everything and start over under Carthon. While some changes have been made -- mainly to upgrade an aging offensive line -- the big fish (Henry, Ryan Tannehill) remain in the Nashville pond.