Titans GM Ran Carthon rejects 'erroneous' Derrick Henry trade rumors: 'We're in a good place'

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon rejects the idea that he's actively shopping Derrick Henry this offseason.
"There's nothing new to report," Carthon said Tuesday from the Annual League Meeting, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "There was an erroneous report that came out. I've spoken to Todd (France), Derrick's representative, and we're in a good place. So, there's nothing new to report from there.
"I know Derrick trains like crazy in the location where he trains -- I know the location, I don't want to put it out there -- but Derrick is going to be Derrick. He's going to take his time away and do what he has to do to make sure that he's ready to go. So, feel we're in a good place."
Following the NFL Scouting Combine, a report suggested the Titans were shopping Henry. Other reporters have said Tennessee has passively fielded calls rather than made a concerted effort to move the running back.
While things could change in the coming months, the voracity with which Carthon rejected the idea he would trade Henry suggests he plans for the two-time rushing champion to remain in Tennessee.
The other side of the coin is that there may not be too many teams willing to cough up much capital for a 29-year-old running back in the final year of his contract, making $10.5 million in 2023, who likely wants a new deal and has a lot of tread on his tires -- including a league-high 349 attempts in 2022.
The Titans entered the offseason as a team that could blow up everything and start over under Carthon. While some changes have been made -- mainly to upgrade an aging offensive line -- the big fish (Henry, Ryan Tannehill) remain in the Nashville pond.
Until we get through the draft process, the status quo will remain a questioned topic anytime Carthon speaks to the media. That's simply how things work when a new boss takes over.