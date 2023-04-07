Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons agree to terms on blockbuster four-year, $94 million contract extension

ESPN's Turron Davenport first reported that Simmons and Tennessee had agreed to an extension.

Sides had been working on a long-term deal to keep the two-time Pro Bowler in Nashville as he entered the final year of his rookie contract. Simmons was set to make $10.75 million in 2023 on the fifth-year club option.

After tearing his ACL while training for the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons fell to the No. 19 pick, where the Titans swooped in to snag the top-10 talent despite knowing he might not be ready for the start of his rookie season. The move was prescient, with Simmons developing into one of the NFL's top interior defenders.

Despite often being overlooked on a national level, Simmons is a wrecking ball, capable of discombobulating entire offenses. Over the past two seasons, he's generated 16 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 67 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 passes defended and 115 total pressures, per PFF.