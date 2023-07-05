2023 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team's non-QB MVP

I thought long and hard about Roquan Smith, who, admittedly, is probably the odds-on favorite for this category. However, I'm just fascinated by Hamilton, who was a bit miscast in a heavy nickel role last season but battled admirably and made tangible strides.





The belief is that he'll be able to showcase more of his playmaking ability in a more complete safety role this coming season -- and don't forget, he's still only 22 years old. I might be a year or two ahead of myself here, but I think the 2022 first-round pick is capable of a five-sack, five-interception type of season.





Facing strong QB competition in the AFC North, along with a few tough late-season games, the Ravens are going to need Pro Bowl-level play from Hamilton, and it says here they'll get that this season.