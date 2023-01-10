Around the NFL

Chargers' Rashawn Slater (biceps) designated to return, WR Mike Williams (back) day to day

Published: Jan 10, 2023 at 04:54 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Los Angeles Chargers have some injuries to manage heading into their first postseason since 2018.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater, who suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in a 38-10 Week 3 drubbing by the very same Jaguars that await Los Angeles this week, will have his 21-day practice window opened, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Tuesday.

Staley added that Slater is progressing nicely but will not play Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Given that Slater was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season, any chance of him returning should the Chargers advance is a welcome one.

Staley's other Tuesday injury updates are sure to welcome critics.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is day to day with a back contusion suffered in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday -- a game he and other starters suited up for despite it having no bearing on the AFC's playoff seeding.

The big-play threat collected four catches for 32 yards before taking a hit in the second quarter, being helped to the sidelines and requiring a cart ride to the locker room for further evaluation.

Linebacker Joey Bosa also emerged from the contest more banged up than he entered. He will be listed on this week's injury report with a groin injury, per Staley.

Bosa returned from a 12-game stint on injured reserve in Week 17 and managed to avoid the injury report ahead of the regular-season finale. He looked to be returning to his dominant self with his first sack since the season opener, but signaled to the sideline following a third-down QB pressure on the same drive and never returned to action.

Time will tell if Williams and/or Bosa prove healthy enough to play when the Chargers go for revenge -- the Jaguars' utter domination back in September was L.A.'s only loss of more than one possession in 2022.

If the Chargers can flip the script this weekend, Slater's potential return moves one step closer to fruition.

Related Content

news

Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard admits he, organization 'failed' in 2022 season

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is entering the offseason admitting his mistakes. "Look, I failed. I'm not gonna sit up here and make excuses," Ballard said. "I failed a lot of people. Highly disappointed about where we're at, how the season went."

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles evaluating 'premium positions,' would have to be 'blown away' to draft QB at No. 1

After securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the team is starting off draft season be evaluating "premium positions." While that normally includes quarterbacks, they'd have to be blown away to take one.

news

Ravens, LB Roquan Smith agree to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with linebacker Roquan Smith on a five-year, $100 million deal that includes $45 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll: Playoff experience is 'probably overrated'

Head coach Brian Daboll will lead the New York Giants into the postseason for the first time in the big chair Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The lack of playoff experience is something he finds overhyped.

news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams wants new contract ahead of voluntary workouts this offseason

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams made known his offseason desires for a new contract on Monday, telling reporters he plans to skip OTAs if he doesn't have a new deal by then.

news

Matt LaFleur open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to Packers staff in 2023 season

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is open to Nathaniel Hackett returning to the team's staff for the 2023 season.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks: I'm not looking to be 'part of a rebuild'

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks says he's not looking to be "part of a rebuild" heading into the 2023 season.

news

Former Colts HC Frank Reich scheduled to interview for Panthers' HC job

Just two months after he was dismissed as the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich is on the schedule to interview to become the Carolina Panthers' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE