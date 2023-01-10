Chargers' Rashawn Slater (biceps) designated to return, WR Mike Williams (back) day to day

The Los Angeles Chargers have some injuries to manage heading into their first postseason since 2018.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater, who suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in a 38-10 Week 3 drubbing by the very same Jaguars that await Los Angeles this week, will have his 21-day practice window opened, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Tuesday.

Staley added that Slater is progressing nicely but will not play Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Given that Slater was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season, any chance of him returning should the Chargers advance is a welcome one.

Staley's other Tuesday injury updates are sure to welcome critics.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is day to day with a back contusion suffered in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday -- a game he and other starters suited up for despite it having no bearing on the AFC's playoff seeding.

The big-play threat collected four catches for 32 yards before taking a hit in the second quarter, being helped to the sidelines and requiring a cart ride to the locker room for further evaluation.

Linebacker Joey Bosa also emerged from the contest more banged up than he entered. He will be listed on this week's injury report with a groin injury, per Staley.

Bosa returned from a 12-game stint on injured reserve in Week 17 and managed to avoid the injury report ahead of the regular-season finale. He looked to be returning to his dominant self with his first sack since the season opener, but signaled to the sideline following a third-down QB pressure on the same drive and never returned to action.

Time will tell if Williams and/or Bosa prove healthy enough to play when the Chargers go for revenge -- the Jaguars' utter domination back in September was L.A.'s only loss of more than one possession in 2022.