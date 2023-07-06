2023 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's non-QB MVP

This might have been the toughest assignment of the lot. The Cardinals have stripped down their roster from last season, with the departures including Hall of Fame candidates J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Even franchise quarterback Kyler Murray might not be healthy to start this season.

I might have picked Budda Baker here, but his trade request complicates matters. He’s probably the Cardinals’ most invaluable non-QB at this point.





But Humphries can play a significant role for a team amid this transition, giving Murray (and whoever else might suit up at quarterback) excellent pass protection at left tackle. Humphries is slated to count against the salary cap at a beefy number starting in 2024, so this season is big for him. And he can help provide leadership for first-round OL Paris Johnson Jr.