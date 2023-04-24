Around the NFL

Panthers Pro Bowl edge Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery, expected back by training camp

Published: Apr 24, 2023 at 07:55 PM
Grant Gordon

Grant Gordon

Panthers Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns recently underwent ankle surgery, but is expected to be available for training camp, Carolina announced Monday.

Burns had surgery on his right ankle Wednesday and with the timeline of returning by training camp in August, the team added he's predicted to be back with no limitations for the 2023 season.

Burns played 16 games last season with a career-high 12.5 sacks, but was absent for the Panthers' final game of the season due to an ankle sprain. Per the team, tests undergone last week revealed a small fracture that led to a procedure conducted by Dr. Robert Anderson.

In 2022, Burns earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 and has produced 38 sacks in 64 career games.

Burns is headed into the final season of his current contract with the Panthers, due $16.01 million after his fifth-year option was exercised.

