Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL's tightest division race?

Odds to win NFC North: +120

+120 Last division title: 1993





Why the Lions can win the North: Dan Campbell has impressively whipped Detroit into a playoff contender with his old-school methods that turn tough guys into winners. The Lions smash foes with their physicality at the point of attack -- particularly on offense, with ground success allowing Jared Goff to shred thin defensive backfields with pinpoint passes. The combination of force and finesse made Detroit's offense an unstoppable force for most of 2022, with the Lions finishing fourth in total offense and fifth in scoring. And the unit has even more explosive potential this year, with dynamic first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs joining the backfield and a fully healthy Jameson Williams poised to give the receiving corps a true speed element upon conclusion of his six-game suspension. As Ben Johnson spends more time in the lab developing creative ways to keep defenses in conflict, the Lions' offensive coordinator could help his squad swipe the division crown with an attack that imposes its will on the ground and through the air.





Potential Achilles' heel: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn must find a way to keep his unit from faltering as the team's weak link. Last season, Detroit's defense was absolutely horrendous during the 1-6 start. To his credit, though, Glenn turned things around in the Lions' 8-2 finish by tweaking his personnel and implementing a schematic shift that enabled a group of young defenders to play fast and furious. That said, Detroit still finished the season ranked dead last in total defense and 28th in points allowed. On the plus side, general manager Brad Holmes fortified the unit -- particularly the secondary -- with a series of additions in free agency (DBs Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley) and the draft (first-round LB Jack Campbell and second-round DB Brian Branch). This influx of talent should significantly raise the floor on the Lions' defense, though Glenn has to make sure everything comes together and the chemistry is right. It looks much better on paper, but the game is played on the field.