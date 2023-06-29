2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team: Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson among top young stars

A year ago, I would have scoffed at this selection. That's how much progress Lawrence made in one season with Doug Pederson as his head coach. In 2022, Lawrence demonstrated the ability that made him the most prized prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, throwing for 4,113 yards and a 25:8 TD-INT ratio. He led the Jaguars to their first playoff win since the Sacksonville days. The future will remain bright in Jacksonville for as long as Lawrence is on the roster because he's only going to improve.





NOTE: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the MVP runner-up last season, will turn 25 one month before the start of the 2023 season, rendering him ineligible for this list.