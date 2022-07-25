2022 All-Under-25 Team: Justin Herbert, Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons among NFL's rising stars

Jefferson set the standard for Chase just a season earlier by racking up 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in Year 1, breaking the record for rookie receiving yards to that point. Then Chase came in and wiped it away by 55 yards and nearly twice as many touchdowns. But Jefferson, like Chase, is still very young and proved last season that his first year certainly wasn't a fluke. The proof is in the production: Jefferson finished second only to triple crown winner Cooper Kupp in receiving yards (1,616), hit double digits in touchdowns (10) and further cemented his standing as one of the top receivers of the new generation. He's going to be here again next year, too, because he's only 23.