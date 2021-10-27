The truth about Trevon Diggs: Sorting out Cowboys CB's 'boom or bust' season

"I've seen some people refer to Diggs as 'cornerback Jameis Winston,' " Monson said. "It's a facetious joke, but there's a little bit of truth in it as well. He's made some incredible plays and obviously multiple defensive touchdowns; he's put points on the board. But's he's also ranked like fourth in the NFL in terms of yardage given up in coverage, and Dallas was on a bye week [in Week 7]. So he's played a game less than a lot of these guys. He's third in the NFL in terms of yards per catch given up. He's given up 19 yards per reception. So when he gets beat, it can be pretty ugly."

Diggs' weaknesses from Zierlein's scouting report have also carried over. One -- struggles to stay in phase with double moves -- popped up immediately after his pick-six against New England. Bourne ran an out-and-up, winning the inside against Diggs, while safety Jayron Kearse floated out of position, taking a poor angle (and nearly taking out Diggs) over the top. The combination allowed Bourne to catch the ball inside both of them and sprint for a 75-yard touchdown.

Coverage inconsistencies like that have been common for Diggs. They're not unexpected for a player in his second NFL season, and his first under new coordinator Dan Quinn. But Diggs is also weak against the run -- he's earned PFF's worst run defense grade among 120 qualifying corners (29.9).

"You have to ignore quite a lot of bad if you want to turn Trevon Diggs into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate," Monson said.

That doesn't mean Diggs isn't a good corner with the potential to become great. Quinn seems to have simplified things for the Cowboys after a season in which, as Monson said, they were trying to do too much scheme-wise, leading to confusion at every level of the defense and leaving the unit open to get gashed repeatedly. This year, the defense is playing better, and Diggs -- who finished his rookie year with just three picks -- has been making the splash plays to flip momentum in Dallas' favor.

He's also jumped into the national conversation, even if he's not yet, at this point in his young career, as consistently effective as big-name corners tend to be.

"Any time a corner is making that many plays on the ball, I think his perception is automatically pretty sky high," Monson said. "It takes a little bit of time for that to level out to where he's likely to be long term. But I think as much as it seems obvious and everybody fights against it, I think it's still very hard for the NFL to overlook guys who get gaudy sack numbers and interception totals."

Is Diggs a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate? The counting stats seem to suggest he has a shot; the last defensive back to win the award, Stephon Gilmore, did so in 2019 by tying for the league lead in interceptions with six as part of the Patriots' No. 1-ranked defense.

Gilmore also earned PFF's fifth-best defensive grade among cornerbacks that season. By contrast, Diggs is succeeding with what Monson called "massively high-variance stuff," associated with "a lot of boom or bust."