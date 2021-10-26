The First Read, Week 8: Packers facing moment of truth vs. Cardinals; Daniel Jones steps up

1) The Chiefs aren't making the playoffs: Kansas City has reached the point where it's creating new lows on a regular basis. It used to be unthinkable that somebody could blow the Chiefs out, as long as Patrick Mahomes was playing quarterback. Buffalo killed that myth two weeks ago. Then there was the notion that the Chiefs couldn't keep turning the ball over multiple times during their games, because they'd always been so efficient with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid working together. That's been shot down over each passing week. Now, after Kansas City's 27-3 loss to Tennessee, we've learned something else: The Chiefs' offense really can be stifled when healthy. The excuse in last year's Super Bowl loss was that an injury-riddled offensive line sank Kansas City's hopes for a second straight championship. There are no more convenient explanations for what's happened to this team. We've pointed out the offensive sloppiness and the defensive deficiencies. Today, we'll get to the main reason why the Chiefs aren't going to be playing in January: Mahomes officially has become part of the problem. He had two more turnovers in that loss to the Titans (he has nine interceptions and two lost fumbles on the season), and it's apparent that he feels compelled to do everything possible to save this team from a complete implosion. The problem is that the Chiefs' issues are far beyond a resolution that is as simple as a huge day from their star signal-caller. Kansas City has played five of the best teams in the AFC so far. They've won once. They've been blown out twice. The remainder of their schedule isn't going to do them any favors, as they still have to see the Packers, Cowboys, Chargers, Bengals and Raiders (twice). That's at least four more losses coming for Kansas City. It's simply too hard to see a team this flawed -- one that now sits at 3-4 -- overcoming all these issues against so many quality contenders.