Banged-up Browns welcome RB Nick Chubb back to practice; QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) absent

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Nick Shook

The banged-up Browns are in the midst of a longer week between games after defeating the Broncos on Thursday night. Some positive developments appear to be coming from the time off.

Running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin were on the field during Monday's portion of practice open to media members, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield﻿, safety John Johnson, center JC Tretter﻿, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and tight end David Njoku did not participate while receiver Jarvis Landry joined his teammates for the stretching period before retreating inside the team's facility.

Mayfield was notably absent due to a shoulder injury initially suffered in Week 2 and aggravated in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Case Keenum played in his place Thursday night.

Landry returned to action on Thursday night after missing the previous three weeks due to a knee injury sustained in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston. He caught five passes for 37 yards in the game, but appeared to be dealing with a leg ailment late in the contest, limping to the sideline. Johnson, Tretter, Jackson and Njoku all played in the victory over Denver.

Chubb has missed Cleveland's last two games due to a calf injury suffered in the Browns' 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Kareem Hunt played the majority of the running back snaps in Week 5 before suffering a calf injury of his own that will keep him out for some time.

Third-stringer D'Ernest Johnson replaced the pair Thursday night, rushing for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The performance was enough to earn Johnson a nomination for Week 7's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award.

Johnson's performance illustrated the current state of the Browns, a team expected to contend for a playoff spot following their first trip to the postseason since 2002, and first playoff win since the 1994 season. Cleveland has suffered an unusually high amount of injuries in recent weeks, which have also included receiver Odell Beckham cornerbacks Denzel Ward and A.J. Green﻿, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿, and defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney﻿. Tackle Jedrick Wills returned from injury Thursday night, while Conklin missed the game and was replaced by backup swing lineman Blake Hance﻿.

The Browns host the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 in a game that presents Cleveland with a chance to gain ground in the AFC North. The Browns are currently in third place in the division with Pittsburgh on a bye, trailing first-place Cincinnati and second-place Baltimore by one game.

Related Content

news

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay could be without Davante Adams in Week 8 after announcing the star WR has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams.
news

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies at age 71

NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71. Madsen died while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 25

The Miami Dolphins are placing two players on injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Packers DC Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss 'TNF' matchup vs. Cardinals

Green Bay will likely be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for its Thursday night game against Arizona after he tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out next two weeks with PCL sprain

A PCL sprain will likely sideline Jets QB Zach Wilson for the next two weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders' Rich Bisaccia calls Derek Carr 'pretty close to the next level' after stellar Week 7 performance

Raiders QB Derek Carr was absurdly accurate in Sunday's win over the Eagles, so much so that interim coach Rich Bisaccia was unashamed to tell the world what he thinks of the 30-year-old's play this season.
news

Logan Ryan: Daniel Jones was QB1, RB1, WR1 in Giants' win over Panthers

The Giants clung to a 5-3 lead against the spiraling Panthers deep into the third quarter Sunday, searching for a big play to spark a rally. As they did all afternoon, Big Blue turned to Daniel Jones.
news

Patrick Mahomes on turnovers in Chiefs' blowout loss to Titans: 'I just pressed a little bit too early'

The Chiefs were a preseason favorite to return to the Super Bowl for a third straight season. However, seven games into the season, they're 3-4, sitting tied for last in the AFC West, 11th in the conference.
news

Zach Ertz on first game in Cards offense: 'I've never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field'

Newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz provided the cherry on top of the Cardinals' rout, catching a pass over the middle and jaunting to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown that essentially iced the game.
