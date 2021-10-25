Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out next two weeks with PCL sprain

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will miss time due to a knee injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that an MRI confirmed a minor PCL sprain, per a source familiar with the situation. He's likely to miss at least the next two weeks.

Wilson said after the Jets' 54-13 loss to New England that he heard a "pop" in his knee and it felt "loose."

The rookie quarterback exited the game early in the second quarter after taking several shots. After taking a hit, Wilson limped to the medical tent under his own power and didn't return. He went 6-of-10 passing for 51 yards and took one sack before exiting.