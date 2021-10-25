Around the NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out next two weeks with PCL sprain

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will miss time due to a knee injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that an MRI confirmed a minor PCL sprain, per a source familiar with the situation. He's likely to miss at least the next two weeks.

Wilson said after the Jets' 54-13 loss to New England that he heard a "pop" in his knee and it felt "loose."

The rookie quarterback exited the game early in the second quarter after taking several shots. After taking a hit, Wilson limped to the medical tent under his own power and didn't return. He went 6-of-10 passing for 51 yards and took one sack before exiting.

Backup Mike White entered for Wilson and finished the blowout, completing 20 of 32 attempts for 202 yards, a TD and two INTs. The 26-year-old former fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys has never started an NFL game.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Packers DC Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss 'TNF' matchup vs. Cardinals

Green Bay will likely be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for its Thursday night game against Arizona after he tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Raiders' Rich Bisaccia calls Derek Carr 'pretty close to the next level' after stellar Week 7 performance

Raiders QB Derek Carr was absurdly accurate in Sunday's win over the Eagles, so much so that interim coach Rich Bisaccia was unashamed to tell the world what he thinks of the 30-year-old's play this season.
news

Logan Ryan: Daniel Jones was QB1, RB1, WR1 in Giants' win over Panthers

The Giants clung to a 5-3 lead against the spiraling Panthers deep into the third quarter Sunday, searching for a big play to spark a rally. As they did all afternoon, Big Blue turned to Daniel Jones.
news

Patrick Mahomes on turnovers in Chiefs' blowout loss to Titans: 'I just pressed a little bit too early'

The Chiefs were a preseason favorite to return to the Super Bowl for a third straight season. However, seven games into the season, they're 3-4, sitting tied for last in the AFC West, 11th in the conference.
news

Zach Ertz on first game in Cards offense: 'I've never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field'

Newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz provided the cherry on top of the Cardinals' rout, catching a pass over the middle and jaunting to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown that essentially iced the game.
news

Kyle Shanahan on whether Jimmy Garoppolo will remain 49ers' starting QB: 'I would guess so'

Despite the latest struggles from Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't ready immediately after the game to consider a quarterback change for Week 8 versus Chicago.
news

Tom Brady meets 'tough kid' who credited QB for helping him beat brain cancer

On big day for Tom Brady and Buccaneers, quarterback greets a young fan who gave him credit for helping him through brain cancer. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Watson trade chatter: 'I do hear it. I just don't listen to it'

The Dolphins' purported interest in ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ took center stage this past week in the buildup to the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ did all he could Sunday to adjust that spotlight.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first player to throw for 600 TDs

Tom Brady's brief time in Tampa Bay has been filled with milestones, and Sunday marked another one. Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns in his career.
news

Patrick Mahomes feeling 'fine' after exiting early in Chiefs' loss to Titans

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ had a rough day, and it ended early. The Chiefs' all-world quarterback was knocked out midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. Mahomes would clear the concussion protocol, but Andy Reid opted to shut him down with the game already decided.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW