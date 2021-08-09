Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

Other notes and highlights from Sunday's enshrinement ceremony:

DREW PEARSON

Drew Pearson's absolute elation was on full display with his evening-opening speech, and it began with a jab at his own past appearance.

"I had the biggest afro in NFL history," Pearson said while pointing at his bronze bust.

Pearson had to wait longer than all but one receiver to reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was an emotional struggle that was not lost on Pearson, one he made clear Sunday evening.

"Strong hearts just keep going, and that's why I'm standing here tonight at the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame!" Pearson said.

TOM FLORES

Tom Flores is another member of the 2021 class who had to wait quite some time to reach Canton, which means he had plenty of it to come up with a good joke to open his speech.

"The reason I'm second on the program is I'm 84 flippin years old," Flores quipped. "I've got to go to bed at nine o clock. Where's my pillow?!"

Flores reflected on his unlikely path into football, setting aside a future as a teacher to instead pursue gridiron glory. It began with a career in the American Football League's Oakland Raiders, who started their existence by playing in San Francisco.

"We were just a bunch of guys who didn't have a home stadium," Flores recalled. "Most of the guys in training camp didn't know where Oakland was. I had to tell them."

Tell them he did, just as he'd informed his mother he wasn't headed to the classroom, but the field.

"My mother cried when I told her I was going to play professionally instead of coming home to be a teacher as I'd studied for in college," Flores said. "But in the end, she was the proudest of all, because I followed my passion. And that's what brought me to this stage tonight."

"When you talk about passion, you're looking at passion on this entire stage tonight."

JOHN LYNCH

John Lynch was going to play professional baseball -- that is, until Bill Walsh called him to tell him he was the best defensive player on Stanford's team.

Nearly three decades later, Lynch was wearing a gold jacket in Canton. In accepting his lifetime achievement, Lynch had to acknowledge another coach who was pivotal to Lynch's professional career: Herm Edwards.

"Herm, you were also the first to tell me that I could have a bust someday in Canton, but only if I believed it," Lynch said. "We're here, Herm."

Lynch also gave a nod to a former teammate who he believes will one day join him in Canton.

"Ronde Barber, your time's coming, man," Lynch said. "You're gonna be here."

CALVIN JOHNSON

Johnson spoke of the pain he battled during his NFL career, which stretched beyond his physical limits, and sent a message to those in the same daily fight.

"My journey through the pain began to reshape my view of the world. It gave me more empathy and understanding for those who suffer and deal with pain on a daily basis," Johnson said. "It also motivated me to be someone who's focused on making a change on the issue. There's so many people living in our world with pain right now and I want to speak to you for a moment. I want you to know that I see you and you matter and to fight and do your best and never give into the pain."

Johnson made great efforts to impart his wisdom and use his platform to help others both during his career and afterward. He delivered a similar message by directing those watching to follow his lead.

"The legacy I've left behind thus far is a direct reflection of the moments my family and friends have poured into me. And my understanding that excellence alone does not come from wishful thinking or God-given ability, but one's availability to channel those wishful thoughts into action, to achieve a desired outcome.

"In closing, I ask that you all join me in leaving your own legacy by helping to improve the quality of life for others in whatever you can because moments, people and legacy matters. Before I end, I would like to tell you, you know I never was one to celebrate. But all things come from above and every time I scored that touchdown, all I did was point up to the sky 'cause that's where all good things come from. And this right here, this is a good thing."

ALAN FANECA

Faneca's presenter, former Steelers teammate and great Hines Ward, might one day join him in Canton.

In the meantime, Faneca had his own message to deliver. The guard said Sunday he was first introduced to the possibility of playing in the NFL when he was 15 -- the same age at which he learned he had epilepsy.

That didn't stop him, and he wants his bronze bust to serve as a reminder that such hurdles shouldn't have to keep anyone else from their dreams, either.

"I never want any health challenge to define us," Faneca said. "We define ourselves."

"Be resilient. We all get knocked down in life, but it's how we get up that matters."

CHARLES WOODSON

Charles Woodson's mother, Georgia, presented him for enshrinement, and Woodson returned the favor by opening his speech by singing a bit of Boyz II Men's "A Song for Mama" to his mother. He then started to cry.

"I think I lost a bet," Woodson said, wiping tears from his eyes. "I love you, momma."

"They say, 'a woman can't raise a man,'" Woodson said. "I call (expletive). My momma raised two of them."

Woodson learned many lessons in his career, but one stood above all, which he relayed to those in attendance Sunday night.

"I leave you with this: Be unique, innovative," Woodson said. "Learn discipline. You own undeniable respect. Love everyone, give everything, never doubt, build your legend. Thank you. We in the Hall of Fame, baby."

BILL NUNN

The Hall honored the late Steelers scout and former newspaperman, who for three decades worked to direct NFL attention to players from historically black colleges and universities, with a special video memorial that included his recognition at a separate, previously held ceremony for deceased enshrinees. The Pro Football Writers of America also further honored Nunn's legacy by placing his name on its award given to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.