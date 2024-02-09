Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Quick thoughts on the seven Canton-bound inductees

I talked with current Chicago receiver Tyler Scott and former Bears DT Spice Adams on The Sick Podcast from radio row on Wednesday. Both said Hester needed to get the nod.

"I've been trying to make the case Devin Hester should be in Hall of Fame," Scott said. "He was the best kick returner of all time. And punt returner. What he did for the game, for the impact he had on kids -- it's unmatched."

Adams provided instructive perspective on his former teammate: "You would rather kick the ball out of bounds and let us get the ball on the 40 than kick it to Devin Hester."

Hester wasn't the only member of the Chicago Bears to gain entry into the Hall. After a long wait, Steve "Mongo" McMichael received the honor courtesy of the Seniors Committee. The defensive tackle was first-team All-Pro twice, receiving second-team honors two more times. One of the biggest personalities on a Chicago team chock full of them, Mongo managed to strive in a different form of entertainment in his post-NFL career, participating in one of the most legendary stables in wrestling history: The Four Horsemen, who are in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Julius Peppers is the third player with Bears service who will be enshrined in Canton this summer. I guess we should just go ahead and lock in Chicago for the Hall of Fame Game, eh? Peppers earned five Pro Bowl nods with the Panthers, three with the Bears and one with the Packers. Ranking fourth in NFL history with 159.5 sacks, this QB hunter was a mortal lock to get into the Hall. He rightfully does so on his first ballot.