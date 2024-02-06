One offseason move for each NFC team: Vikings must PAY Justin Jefferson; Eagles need LB help

Add edge-rush aid.





There might not be a more depressing team heading into the 2024 offseason. On paper, the Saints should have contended in 2023. Instead, they came up small. Portions of the locker room and coaching staff seemed to be at odds all campaign -- highlighted by the fake kneel to end the season. I'd suggest it's a good time to jettison some aging players -- perhaps including Alvin Kamara, who seems disenchanted with leadership. But doing that barely helps the cap situation anyway. Head coach Dennis Allen also desperately needs to win to keep his job beyond 2024, so I don't see New Orleans making any drastic rebuilding moves. The Saints will do what they do: Restructure a bunch of contracts for aging veterans and convince themselves they can win a soft NFC South division.





If New Orleans is to finally turn the corner under Allen, though, they must get better defensive production off the edge. Cam Jordan is an all-timer and will be in the Ring of Honor when he hangs 'em up. But the 34-year-old can't be counted on as a primary every-down source of pressure going into Year 14.