One offseason move for each AFC team: Bengals must keep Tee Higgins; time for Texans to spend

Keep DT Justin Madubuike in town.





The Ravens have a host of key defenders heading for free agency, including Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen and Geno Stone, but retaining Madubuike -- who just finished the final season of his rookie contract -- is key if Baltimore's defense is to avoid a major dip in 2024. The 26-year-old led the Ravens (and all NFL defensive tackles) with 13 sacks, but it wasn't just about the QB takedowns. Madubuike also pushed the pocket (logging 64 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats), caused havoc and ate up double-teams, allowing linebackers free runs to make plays.





With top-paid DTs like Quinnen Williams and Jeffery Simmons recently landing contracts worth more than $90 million, the Ravens could use the franchise tag (projected to be roughly $20 million, per Over the Cap) as a placeholder to ensure Madubuike doesn't leave Baltimore in 2024. Retaining the DT could mean losing a player like Queen, but that's the cost of doing business.