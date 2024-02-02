Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Chargers grab TE Brock Bowers at No. 5; QB J.J. McCarthy to Rams

Yes, the Chiefs have dipped into Mizzou's talent pool in recent years, but this isn't geographical bias. If they're going to let Chris Jones walk, Robinson might be the best replacement in this draft -- and truthfully, he could go higher than this. At a hefty 286 pounds, Robinson would also be a different type of edge than last year's first-rounder, Felix Anudike-Uzomah. And there's enough WR depth in this draft for Kansas City to consider waiting on addressing that need.