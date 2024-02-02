Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

"My agent and them, I think they engaged a little bit," Mayfield said of negotiations. "But obviously when Canales left -- and happy for him, as well, getting a head coaching job, he deserves that -- but when they started the OC search, I think they know that we've got to know who's calling plays before anything's done."

After being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns and stops with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield found his best fit in Tampa. However, it's clear that a major part of his success came in conjunction with Canales. So, the Bucs will need to find a good fit for them and Mayfield, if they want to keep him.

Assuming he'll be back in 2024, Mayfield believes Bucs fans can look for the team to build on the Divisional Round run had in 2023. And, in perhaps a sign in how he's leaning or hoping, Mayfield still used "we" when talking about the Buccaneers.