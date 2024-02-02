 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Published: Feb 01, 2024 at 08:22 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dave Canales' departure from Tampa might well have a ripple effect.

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.

"It all just kind of depends," Mayfield told NFL Network's Cam Wolfe Thursday at the Pro Bowl Games when asked where he anticipates playing in 2024. "Obviously Tampa, we're going though a little bit of a OC search right now. It'll start there. They were the first ones that gave me a chance, and (I'm) thankful for them. We'll see. Taking it one day at a time."

Mayfield's best NFL season coincided with Canales' first (and only) season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It added up to the Bucs winning the NFC South, advancing to the NFC Divisional Round and Mayfield earning his first Pro Bowl trip, where he won the precision passing event Thursday. However, after helping Mayfield to a season in which he threw for career highs of 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and a 64.3 completion percentage, Canales accepted the head coaching spot for the Carolina Panthers.

A reunion with Canales (and the Panthers, who he played parts of the 2022 season with) for Mayfield is highly unlikely as Carolina is building around Bryce Young.

Thus, Tampa's next OC could be a determining factor in whether Mayfield sets sail with the Bucs again or ventures elsewhere.

Related Links

"My agent and them, I think they engaged a little bit," Mayfield said of negotiations. "But obviously when Canales left -- and happy for him, as well, getting a head coaching job, he deserves that -- but when they started the OC search, I think they know that we've got to know who's calling plays before anything's done."

After being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns and stops with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield found his best fit in Tampa. However, it's clear that a major part of his success came in conjunction with Canales. So, the Bucs will need to find a good fit for them and Mayfield, if they want to keep him.

Assuming he'll be back in 2024, Mayfield believes Bucs fans can look for the team to build on the Divisional Round run had in 2023. And, in perhaps a sign in how he's leaning or hoping, Mayfield still used "we" when talking about the Buccaneers.

"We're gonna get some pieces back," he said. "Everything that we did in the back half of the year, to build on culture-wise, it was a great locker room. So you get a lot of those pieces back and the culture's the most important thing. I know we had a little bit of a lull there halfway through the season, but we stuck through it. I know they hung with us the whole time, but hang in there again."

Related Content

news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens promote inside LBs coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens promoted inside LBs coach Zach Orr, a former Ravens linebacker, to defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
news

New Panthers HC Dave Canales: We're going to become what Bryce Young is great at

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales met with the media on Thursday and one of the prospects was his plans for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
news

Commanders set to hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new head coach

The Washington Commanders are set to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown backs retaining Nick Sirianni: 'My confidence has definitely not wavered'

Philadelphia standout wide receiver A.J. Brown is happy the Eagles have retained Nick Sirianni as head coach, stating: "We wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for him."