Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons, Patriots make trades to land QBs

In my first 2024 NFL mock draft, I am using team needs and relying a bit more heavily on my prospect grades and evaluations, to determine who lands where in Round 1. As we get closer to April, though, my mock drafts will have less to do with how I see these players, and more to do with what I think teams want to do with each pick.
- As of this writing, the draft order for picks 1-30 is set. The order for picks 31-32 will be determined by the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII. Those picks are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record, with strength of schedule as the tiebreaker.
Williams’ tape was uneven in 2023, but the breadth of his talent and his upside on a rookie contract make him a sensible fit.
Some prognosticators have locked North Carolina's Drake Maye into this spot, but Maye flashed while Daniels sustained in 2023. I like the draft's top dual-threat QB here.
Harrison is an easy plug-and-play option here, but it will be interesting to see if the Patriots feel pressured to take a QB at No. 3.
The Cardinals need to add a big wideout. My comp for Odunze is Larry Fitzgerald. Perfect fit here.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Head coach Raheem Morris has plenty of offensive weapons, but he needs someone to run the show. Maye was inconsistent last season, but he has fantastic traits and a high upside, so Atlanta makes a move for the QB.
Fuaga is one of the finest pass protectors in the draft and some see him as a guard/tackle. He gives the Giants flexibility with where they’ll play Evan Neal.
Alt is a steady left tackle. He would be a welcome addition as a blindside protector for Will Levis.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS
Arnold fits the mold of press corner that Jim Harbaugh employed at Michigan. Cornerback is clearly one of the top needs on the board for the Chargers.
Nabers and Georgia TE Brock Bowers would be perfect fits in new OC Shane Waldron's offense (yes, even with Cole Kmet already at tight end). The Bears could also look to add a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat here.
The Jets must find a way to protect Aaron Rodgers next season. Latham can help in that regard and will also bolster the team's running game as a crushing drive blocker.
The Vikings have big free agency decisions looming at defensive end. I see the explosive Verse as the best option at a position of need.
NFL evaluators have described McCarthy's processing as "elite" in my conversations with them. Drew Brees was a great processer, but he didn’t have the same athletic ability that McCarthy offers. This just feels like a Sean Payton pick.
Murphy is explosive and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection for the Raiders in this spot.
This pick could hinge on the medical evaluations for Latu, who had a serious neck injury at Washington before moving on to UCLA. Alabama’s Dallas Turner has great upside, but Latu is a technician with NFL-caliber rush moves already in his bag.
Colts GM Chris Ballard can find receivers, cornerbacks, pass rushers and offensive linemen later in the draft. He will have to act now to land a guy like Bowers, who can become a safety blanket for Anthony Richardson.
I would love to give the Seahawks a tackle/guard with good toughness and above-average run-blocking ability in Troy Fautanu, but I don't see them passing on a rush talent like Turner here.
Matching up against C.J. Stroud will be key moving forward for the Jaguars. Mitchell has great size and plus man-cover talent, which I saw him display at the Reese’s Senior Bowl last week.
Fashanu has good size and length, and plenty of upside, but he still has work to do to reach his potential.
The Rams need help on the perimeter. Wiggins is a long defender with exceptional long speed and above-average agility to match up against a variety of receivers.
Mims is a high-end talent and has the body type for his position that teams covet. Pairing him with fellow former Georgia Bulldog Broderick Jones could be a home-run decision.
Barton is one of the safest linemen in this draft, offering great body control and legitimate multi-position flexibility. He has the talent to step in as a starting guard or center on Day 1.
The Eagles could be faced with a decision on whether to pick a DB here or trade back and take one. Philadelphia needs help on the back end and McKinstry is solid.
I would sprint the card up if Robinson fell here. With Jonathan Greenard ticketed for free agency, Robinson would give Houston a twitched-up edge rusher to complement Will Anderson Jr.
Fautanu could stay at tackle or slide inside in the pros. If Dallas picks Fautanu and decides to move Tyler Smith to his natural left tackle spot, they'll have a left side that can protect Dak Prescott and move opponents in the run game.
David Bakhtiari's recent injury history and salary-cap hit in 2024 could make this an easy choice. Guyton is big, long and athletic with exciting protection potential, but he needs more game experience.
Rakestraw plays a very competitive brand of football and is capable of fitting into multiple coverage schemes. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles loves to create havoc up front and stay tight outside. Rakestraw fits the bill.
Powers-Johnson was having a standout Senior Bowl week until he exited with a nagging hamstring injury. He has the size, strength and versatility to step in and start at guard or center.
The Bills could use younger safeties and pass-rush help, but with impending free agent Gabe Davis likely to garner a decent payday, the team could look to keep the cupboard stocked at receiver. Thomas would be a nice ingredient.
Robinson made the move from the interior to defensive end with impressive results. He can rush from inside or the edge and help create a fearsome front for the Lions.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS
We could see the Patriots target the top receiver early on and then jump back into the first round to grab Nix, who had a strong 2023 campaign.
The Chiefs seem to always be looking for receivers, and Wilson would be a home run for them. He’s a smooth athlete with the speed to separate.
Sanders isn't a great blocker, but he can beat man coverage and makes tough catches. He would provide Kyle Shanahan with a unique size matchup for his offense.