Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons, Patriots make trades to land QBs

Published: Feb 05, 2024 at 12:26 PM
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

In my first 2024 NFL mock draft, I am using team needs and relying a bit more heavily on my prospect grades and evaluations, to determine who lands where in Round 1. As we get closer to April, though, my mock drafts will have less to do with how I see these players, and more to do with what I think teams want to do with each pick.

NOTES:

  1. As of this writing, the draft order for picks 1-30 is set. The order for picks 31-32 will be determined by the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII. Those picks are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record, with strength of schedule as the tiebreaker.
  2. Tune in for live coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine beginning Feb. 29 on NFL Network and NFL+.
Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

Williams’ tape was uneven in 2023, but the breadth of his talent and his upside on a rookie contract make him a sensible fit.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Some prognosticators have locked North Carolina's Drake Maye into this spot, but Maye flashed while Daniels sustained in 2023. I like the draft's top dual-threat QB here.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Harrison is an easy plug-and-play option here, but it will be interesting to see if the Patriots feel pressured to take a QB at No. 3.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

The Cardinals need to add a big wideout. My comp for Odunze is Larry Fitzgerald. Perfect fit here.

Pick
5
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via LAC)
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS


﻿Head coach Raheem Morris has plenty of offensive weapons, but he needs someone to run the show. Maye was inconsistent last season, but he has fantastic traits and a high upside, so Atlanta makes a move for the QB.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

Fuaga is one of the finest pass protectors in the draft and some see him as a guard/tackle. He gives the Giants flexibility with where they’ll play Evan Neal.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Alt is a steady left tackle. He would be a welcome addition as a blindside protector for Will Levis.

Pick
8
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
(via ATL)
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS


﻿Arnold fits the mold of press corner that Jim Harbaugh employed at Michigan. Cornerback is clearly one of the top needs on the board for the Chargers.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Nabers and Georgia TE Brock Bowers would be perfect fits in new OC Shane Waldron's offense (yes, even with Cole Kmet already at tight end). The Bears could also look to add a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat here.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Jets must find a way to protect Aaron Rodgers next season. Latham can help in that regard and will also bolster the team's running game as a crushing drive blocker.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

The Vikings have big free agency decisions looming at defensive end. I see the explosive Verse as the best option at a position of need.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

NFL evaluators have described McCarthy's processing as "elite" in my conversations with them. Drew Brees was a great processer, but he didn’t have the same athletic ability that McCarthy offers. This just feels like a Sean Payton pick.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

Murphy is explosive and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection for the Raiders in this spot.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

This pick could hinge on the medical evaluations for Latu, who had a serious neck injury at Washington before moving on to UCLA. Alabama’s Dallas Turner has great upside, but Latu is a technician with NFL-caliber rush moves already in his bag.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

Colts GM Chris Ballard can find receivers, cornerbacks, pass rushers and offensive linemen later in the draft. He will have to act now to land a guy like Bowers, who can become a safety blanket for Anthony Richardson.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

I would love to give the Seahawks a tackle/guard with good toughness and above-average run-blocking ability in Troy Fautanu, but I don't see them passing on a rush talent like Turner here.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

Matching up against C.J. Stroud will be key moving forward for the Jaguars. Mitchell has great size and plus man-cover talent, which I saw him display at the Reese’s Senior Bowl last week.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Fashanu has good size and length, and plenty of upside, but he still has work to do to reach his potential.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Rams need help on the perimeter. Wiggins is a long defender with exceptional long speed and above-average agility to match up against a variety of receivers.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

Mims is a high-end talent and has the body type for his position that teams covet. Pairing him with fellow former Georgia Bulldog Broderick Jones could be a home-run decision.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

Barton is one of the safest linemen in this draft, offering great body control and legitimate multi-position flexibility. He has the talent to step in as a starting guard or center on Day 1.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

The Eagles could be faced with a decision on whether to pick a DB here or trade back and take one. Philadelphia needs help on the back end and McKinstry is solid.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

I would sprint the card up if Robinson fell here. With Jonathan Greenard ticketed for free agency, Robinson would give Houston a twitched-up edge rusher to complement Will Anderson Jr.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

Fautanu could stay at tackle or slide inside in the pros. If Dallas picks Fautanu and decides to move Tyler Smith to his natural left tackle spot, they'll have a left side that can protect Dak Prescott and move opponents in the run game.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior

David Bakhtiari's recent injury history and salary-cap hit in 2024 could make this an easy choice. Guyton is big, long and athletic with exciting protection potential, but he needs more game experience.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

Rakestraw plays a very competitive brand of football and is capable of fitting into multiple coverage schemes. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles loves to create havoc up front and stay tight outside. Rakestraw fits the bill.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

Powers-Johnson was having a standout Senior Bowl week until he exited with a nagging hamstring injury. He has the size, strength and versatility to step in and start at guard or center.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

The Bills could use younger safeties and pass-rush help, but with impending free agent Gabe Davis likely to garner a decent payday, the team could look to keep the cupboard stocked at receiver. Thomas would be a nice ingredient.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DL · Senior

Robinson made the move from the interior to defensive end with impressive results. He can rush from inside or the edge and help create a fearsome front for the Lions.

Pick
30
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via BAL)
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS


﻿We could see the Patriots target the top receiver early on and then jump back into the first round to grab Nix, who had a strong 2023 campaign.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Roman Wilson
Roman Wilson
Michigan · WR · Senior

The Chiefs seem to always be looking for receivers, and Wilson would be a home run for them. He’s a smooth athlete with the speed to separate.

Pick
32
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas · TE · Junior

Sanders isn't a great blocker, but he can beat man coverage and makes tough catches. He would provide Kyle Shanahan with a unique size matchup for his offense.

