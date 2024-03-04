Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine moved us closer to the 2024 NFL Draft -- and it gave me a chance to learn more about the rising crop of prospects. Below is my second mock draft of the year, which features a shake-up at the receiver position compared to my first go-around, along with a handful of projected trades.
At this point, any outcome other than the Bears taking Williams with this selection would be a shock.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had success with Johnny Manziel in college and then handpicked Kyler Murray at Arizona. I see the Commanders giving the coach another dual-threat quarterback in Daniels.
While Maye didn't work out at the combine, the feedback from team sources was 100 percent positive regarding his interviews and work on the whiteboard. Let's plug the QB into a QB-needy spot.
The selection should be an easy one in terms of position choice, but stacking the top receivers will be more complicated. There's a lack of consensus on the WR pecking order, if my discussions with team sources tell me anything. Nabers is ultra-explosive and can work all three levels.
The Chargers need a tackle, and this could be a valuable pick if they decide to trade back. But Harrison Jr. put up 118 and 120 yards against Jim Harbaugh while he coached Michigan, so why not bring the ballyhooed wideout aboard?
I understand that many Giants fans are clamoring for a change at quarterback, but it's tough to pass up on a chance to grab your first choice at a position of major need. Latham is my top tackle in this draft.
Tennessee might have to choose between Rome Odunze and a tackle here. While there will still be excellent receivers available outside of the first round, Alt is one of the safer OTs in the draft.
Let's go out on a limb and predict the Falcons make a trade with the Bears for QB Justin Fields or sign Kirk Cousins. If that happens, Atlanta could turn its attention to the pass rush and land a game-ready powerhouse ready to attack the pocket and play the run.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHICAGO BEARS
With Russell Wilson on his way out, the Broncos dive head-first back into the quarterback market by moving up a few spots and grabbing a young signal-caller with plenty of upside for Sean Payton to mold.
The Jets need a tackle (or tackles), and this choice will come down to whoever they believe can step in and help protect Aaron Rodgers right away. That might be Fuaga.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently rejected the idea of dealing Justin Jefferson, but if he changes his mind, then this pick could easily become Rome Odunze. For now, we add a pass rusher who tested off the charts at the combine and comes with a winning pedigree.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DENVER BRONCOS
GM Ryan Poles slides back from No. 9 overall, adds draft capital and falls into his choice of pass rusher or pass catcher. Ultimately, the opportunity to boost the supporting cast for Caleb Williams is too hard to pass up.
Murphy is heavily muscled with very little body fat. He's explosive, quick out of his stance and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection in this spot.
Fautanu was considered a potential guard by many heading into the combine, but he possesses the length and tape that says he can play tackle. And his outstanding showing in Indianapolis will shoot him up draft boards.
Bowers didn't work out at the combine, so there won't be much new buzz about him, but he's highly regarded in team circles. In fact, there is a belief within those circles that he'll be gone before this spot. In my mock, though, he's still available -- so, you're welcome, Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen.
The Seahawks could use a pass rusher here -- and Laiatu Latu's still available -- but they are in trouble on the offensive line. Seattle might need to draft a talented young tackle and kick a starter inside to guard to help shore up some of its issues.
C.J. Stroud and the Texans seemed to put AFC South defenses on notice last season. Arnold is an in-your-face coverage talent with high football character and the kind of competitive fire Jaguars coaches will love.
While the Bengals could use tackle help on the right side immediately, Thomas gives them a highly athletic inside/outside option with electric speed who can step in and play right away. He can also become the WR2, should the team ultimately need a successor to the franchise-tagged Tee Higgins.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS
GM Nick Caserio follows up his aggressive (and successful) 2023 draft with a move up the board for a big, fast cornerback to pair with Derek Stingley Jr., as the Texans seek to take a step forward in competing with the top offenses in the league.
Pittsburgh has a variety of decisions to make in free agency, but there will still be needs across the board by the time the draft comes. Wiggins addresses the cornerback spot with elite top-end speed and the fluidity to stay connected to NFL route-runners.
In the wake of serious season-ending injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, it won't surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then draft the raw (but ridiculously explosive) Robinson, who has immense upside to develop with more tutelage.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES
The Bills' recent Super Bowl bids have been short-circuited by opposing quarterbacks who prove to be just too much for their defense to handle. Brandon Beane pulls the trigger and moves up to snag the most polished pass rusher in the draft to go quarterback hunting for Buffalo.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS
While the Rams have a variety of spots to fill, they also have the projected cap space to attack free agency. The chance to upgrade the left tackle spot in the draft is too good to pass up.
Mims is a mountain of a man with elite traits and an enormous ceiling of potential. He never played left tackle at Georgia, so he'd likely plug in at RT in Dallas, with Tyler Smith bouncing out to the blind side.
Green Bay has a potential hole at the guard spot, and Barton would be a great addition, as he can play multiple positions along the offensive line and is the most talented interior lineman in this year's draft.
With Mike Evans agreeing to re-up, there is no longer a pressing need at wideout, so the Bucs can focus their attention on cornerback, selecting the technician from Alabama in this simulation.
Powers-Johnson is burly, tough and smart. After watching GM Monti Ossenfort operate in last year's draft, I can see that he has a vision and philosophy for building his team, and my guess is the trenches continue to get the attention they deserve.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS
Mitchell didn't play a ton of college football, and he's still very raw as a route-runner, but his blazing 40-yard-dash time at the combine (4.34 seconds), along with his game tape from the Longhorns' win over Alabama, will move him into this spot -- or earlier in the draft.
The former defensive tackle switched to defensive end this past season and provided impressive returns. He can play power end and bump inside to rush, or he can just add more weight and play inside full time. Either way, he's a fit with (and fills a need for) the Lions.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS
The Commanders have plenty of draft capital this year, and they use some of it to jump back into the first round for a cornerback who is big, fast and physical, with the toughness to move to safety if the scheme calls for it.
With defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw potentially headed out of town via free agency, I'll give the 49ers a talented pass rusher with good size who could come in and compete for rush-down reps early on.
Travis Kelce won't play forever, so the Chiefs need to find another pass catcher to go with Rashee Rice (who might be an emerging star in his own right). The separation speed of Worthy -- who set a new combine record with a 4.21 40 -- is unique, giving him the ability to rip the top off of defenses, and he's much less linear than recently released veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.