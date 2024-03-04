Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

Travis Kelce won't play forever, so the Chiefs need to find another pass catcher to go with Rashee Rice (who might be an emerging star in his own right). The separation speed of Worthy -- who set a new combine record with a 4.21 40 -- is unique, giving him the ability to rip the top off of defenses, and he's much less linear than recently released veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.