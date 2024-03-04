 Skip to main content
Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos move up for J.J. McCarthy; Chiefs add Xavier Worthy

Published: Mar 04, 2024
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine moved us closer to the 2024 NFL Draft -- and it gave me a chance to learn more about the rising crop of prospects. Below is my second mock draft of the year, which features a shake-up at the receiver position compared to my first go-around, along with a handful of projected trades.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

At this point, any outcome other than the Bears taking Williams with this selection would be a shock.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had success with Johnny Manziel in college and then handpicked Kyler Murray at Arizona. I see the Commanders giving the coach another dual-threat quarterback in Daniels.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

While Maye didn't work out at the combine, the feedback from team sources was 100 percent positive regarding his interviews and work on the whiteboard. Let's plug the QB into a QB-needy spot.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

The selection should be an easy one in terms of position choice, but stacking the top receivers will be more complicated. There's a lack of consensus on the WR pecking order, if my discussions with team sources tell me anything. Nabers is ultra-explosive and can work all three levels.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Chargers need a tackle, and this could be a valuable pick if they decide to trade back. But Harrison Jr. put up 118 and 120 yards against Jim Harbaugh while he coached Michigan, so why not bring the ballyhooed wideout aboard?

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

I understand that many Giants fans are clamoring for a change at quarterback, but it's tough to pass up on a chance to grab your first choice at a position of major need. Latham is my top tackle in this draft.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Tennessee might have to choose between Rome Odunze and a tackle here. While there will still be excellent receivers available outside of the first round, Alt is one of the safer OTs in the draft.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Let's go out on a limb and predict the Falcons make a trade with the Bears for QB Justin Fields or sign Kirk Cousins. If that happens, Atlanta could turn its attention to the pass rush and land a game-ready powerhouse ready to attack the pocket and play the run.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHICAGO BEARS


With Russell Wilson on his way out, the Broncos dive head-first back into the quarterback market by moving up a few spots and grabbing a young signal-caller with plenty of upside for Sean Payton to mold.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

The Jets need a tackle (or tackles), and this choice will come down to whoever they believe can step in and help protect Aaron Rodgers right away. That might be Fuaga.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah recently rejected the idea of dealing Justin Jefferson, but if he changes his mind, then this pick could easily become Rome Odunze. For now, we add a pass rusher who tested off the charts at the combine and comes with a winning pedigree.

Pick
12
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DENVER BRONCOS


GM Ryan Poles slides back from No. 9 overall, adds draft capital and falls into his choice of pass rusher or pass catcher. Ultimately, the opportunity to boost the supporting cast for Caleb Williams is too hard to pass up.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

Murphy is heavily muscled with very little body fat. He's explosive, quick out of his stance and extremely powerful for his size. He feels like an easy selection in this spot.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

Fautanu was considered a potential guard by many heading into the combine, but he possesses the length and tape that says he can play tackle. And his outstanding showing in Indianapolis will shoot him up draft boards.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

Bowers didn't work out at the combine, so there won't be much new buzz about him, but he's highly regarded in team circles. In fact, there is a belief within those circles that he'll be gone before this spot. In my mock, though, he's still available -- so, you're welcome, Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Seahawks could use a pass rusher here -- and Laiatu Latu's still available -- but they are in trouble on the offensive line. Seattle might need to draft a talented young tackle and kick a starter inside to guard to help shore up some of its issues.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

C.J. Stroud and the Texans seemed to put AFC South defenses on notice last season. Arnold is an in-your-face coverage talent with high football character and the kind of competitive fire Jaguars coaches will love.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

While the Bengals could use tackle help on the right side immediately, Thomas gives them a highly athletic inside/outside option with electric speed who can step in and play right away. He can also become the WR2, should the team ultimately need a successor to the franchise-tagged Tee Higgins.

Pick
19
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAMS


GM Nick Caserio follows up his aggressive (and successful) 2023 draft with a move up the board for a big, fast cornerback to pair with Derek Stingley Jr., as the Texans seek to take a step forward in competing with the top offenses in the league.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

Pittsburgh has a variety of decisions to make in free agency, but there will still be needs across the board by the time the draft comes. Wiggins addresses the cornerback spot with elite top-end speed and the fluidity to stay connected to NFL route-runners.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

In the wake of serious season-ending injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, it won't surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then draft the raw (but ridiculously explosive) Robinson, who has immense upside to develop with more tutelage.

Pick
22
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES


The Bills' recent Super Bowl bids have been short-circuited by opposing quarterbacks who prove to be just too much for their defense to handle. Brandon Beane pulls the trigger and moves up to snag the most polished pass rusher in the draft to go quarterback hunting for Buffalo.

Pick
23
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS


While the Rams have a variety of spots to fill, they also have the projected cap space to attack free agency. The chance to upgrade the left tackle spot in the draft is too good to pass up.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

Mims is a mountain of a man with elite traits and an enormous ceiling of potential. He never played left tackle at Georgia, so he'd likely plug in at RT in Dallas, with Tyler Smith bouncing out to the blind side.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

Green Bay has a potential hole at the guard spot, and Barton would be a great addition, as he can play multiple positions along the offensive line and is the most talented interior lineman in this year's draft.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

With Mike Evans agreeing to re-up, there is no longer a pressing need at wideout, so the Bucs can focus their attention on cornerback, selecting the technician from Alabama in this simulation.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

Powers-Johnson is burly, tough and smart. After watching GM Monti Ossenfort operate in last year's draft, I can see that he has a vision and philosophy for building his team, and my guess is the trenches continue to get the attention they deserve.

Pick
28
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS


Mitchell didn't play a ton of college football, and he's still very raw as a route-runner, but his blazing 40-yard-dash time at the combine (4.34 seconds), along with his game tape from the Longhorns' win over Alabama, will move him into this spot -- or earlier in the draft.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DL · Senior

The former defensive tackle switched to defensive end this past season and provided impressive returns. He can play power end and bump inside to rush, or he can just add more weight and play inside full time. Either way, he's a fit with (and fills a need for) the Lions.

Pick
30
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS


The Commanders have plenty of draft capital this year, and they use some of it to jump back into the first round for a cornerback who is big, fast and physical, with the toughness to move to safety if the scheme calls for it.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

With defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw potentially headed out of town via free agency, I'll give the 49ers a talented pass rusher with good size who could come in and compete for rush-down reps early on.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Texas · WR · Junior

Travis Kelce won't play forever, so the Chiefs need to find another pass catcher to go with Rashee Rice (who might be an emerging star in his own right). The separation speed of Worthy -- who set a new combine record with a 4.21 40 -- is unique, giving him the ability to rip the top off of defenses, and he's much less linear than recently released veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

