2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 3: Xavier Worthy soars with record-breaking run

The fact that McCarthy decided to throw in Indianapolis -- after the most highly touted QB prospects declined to do so -- was a checkmark in the favor of the national championship-winning quarterback. With so much on the line, he could have waited for the friendly confines of his pro day or a private workout to throw in front of NFL teams. McCarthy's arm strength looked just fine on Saturday. He displayed a nice arc on 60-yard passes that should show evaluators he can stretch the field more than he needed to in Michigan's offense. His footwork and timing were not perfect on every pass, and he sailed a couple of cross-field throws, but overall, he made a strong case to be one of the top three quarterbacks drafted this year.