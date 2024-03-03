2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 3: Xavier Worthy soars with record-breaking run

INDIANAPOLIS -- The third night of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers taking center stage on Saturday.
Many of those who partook in the events at Lucas Oil Stadium wowed scouts with their speed in the 40-yard dash, their agility in drills and their explosiveness in the broad and vertical jumps. Some exceeded expectations, causing their draft stock to rise; others displayed flaws in their speed and/or athleticism (or chose not to perform), hurting their chances of being selected on Day 1 or Day 2 when the draft begins in Detroit (April 25-27).
Below, I've listed five players who undoubtedly impressed the league's personnel decision-makers with their on-field performance. I also list three players who could use a strong effort at their school's pro day to leave the most favorable impression possible before the draft.
Tune in to NFL Network and NFL+ for live coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Stock up
Guerendo put his athleticism on display, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and jumping out of the gym (41 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot-9 broad) at a stout 221 pounds. He fought through injuries and a stacked depth chart at Wisconsin before getting more carries with Louisville in 2023. Guerendo's footwork was solid in drills and he caught every ball thrown his way, so watch for his stock to continue to rise.
The fact that McCarthy decided to throw in Indianapolis -- after the most highly touted QB prospects declined to do so -- was a checkmark in the favor of the national championship-winning quarterback. With so much on the line, he could have waited for the friendly confines of his pro day or a private workout to throw in front of NFL teams. McCarthy's arm strength looked just fine on Saturday. He displayed a nice arc on 60-yard passes that should show evaluators he can stretch the field more than he needed to in Michigan's offense. His footwork and timing were not perfect on every pass, and he sailed a couple of cross-field throws, but overall, he made a strong case to be one of the top three quarterbacks drafted this year.
McConkey ran even better than I expected (4.39-second 40, 1.52 10-yard split) and looked like a professional receiver during position drills. His balance, quick feet and strong hands were the most impressive in his group. He possesses the body control to tiptoe on the sideline and snatched passes on the run without slowing down. The only thing he failed to do was track a deep ball late in the session.
Washington’s Rome Odunze was the smoothest, most consistent pass catcher in the second receiver group on Saturday, and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall excelled in tests (4.41-second 40-yard dash, 42-inch vertical, 6.64-second 3-cone) and drills, but Worthy's record-breaking 4.21-second 40 was the story of the combine. He stood out in other tests, too, jumping 41 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-11 in the broad. Worthy did not participate in position drills, something I’m sure NFL teams will hope he takes part in at his pro day.
Wright was flying a bit under the radar coming into this event, but he will no longer be overlooked. His 4.38-second 40 at 5-foot-10 1/2, 210 pounds and excellent jumps (38-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad) showed he has the athleticism to back up the balance after contact he displayed with the Volunteers. His drill work was strong, as well. I viewed Wright as a likely Day 2 pick coming into the combine, and he could be creeping up toward the top 50 after his showing in Indy.
Stock down
Coleman's first-round chances likely took a hit on Saturday. Even with Coleman checking in at 213 pounds, a 4.61-second 40-yard dash is not what teams want to see in a top-level prospect. His jumps were fine (38-inch vertical, 10-foot-7 broad), and his straight-line strides on the field were impressive. Not surprisingly, the 6-foot-3 1/4 receiver was not sudden in his cuts and transitions when running routes. Coleman has a chance to be a very good vertical threat in the NFL, but he did not look like an elite overall prospect during his workout.
Franklin's 4.41-second 40-yard dash was strong, even with the receiver at just 176 pounds. His drill work was lacking, though, starting with a rough gauntlet drill where he weaved all over the line and dropped passes. Franklin struggled to cleanly get around cones and was inconsistent keeping his balance on deep throws. He did make a couple of nice catches, tapping his feet inbounds. Overall, I don’t believe the workout will help his chances of being a first-round pick.
Irving has the size of a change-of-pace back (5-foot-9, 192 pounds) but did not impress with his long speed (4.55-second 40) or explosiveness in the jumps (29 1/2-inch vertical, 9-foot-7 broad). He did some good things in drills, extending away from his frame to catch passes and displaying his short-area quickness at times, but I don’t expect his overall performance to push him up draft boards.