 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Published: Mar 02, 2024 at 06:54 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine.

On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.

Worthy stepped up for his first 40-yard dash in Indy and delivered a heater: 4.25 seconds. The stirring sprint got a big response from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd, unofficially topping Clemson CB Nate Wiggins' Friday time of 4.28 seconds for the best mark of the 2024 event.

But Worthy was not done, wanting to take down Ross' all-time mark. And on his second attempt, the 5-foot-11 1/4, 165-pound Worthy delivered an unofficial time of 4.22 seconds, sending a buzz through the stadium. A short time later, the official time came through: 4.21, breaking the record. Worthy's 1.49-second 10-yard split was also tops at this year's event.

To be fair, Ross was 23 pounds heavier than Worthy when he broke Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds seven years ago. But no matter. Worthy's time will stand atop the list. The playmaking wideout said he had his eyes on the record during his combine podium session on Friday morning. On Saturday night, he delivered.

Even with some great speed at this year's event, Worthy's in a different stratosphere. Other than Worthy and Wiggins, no other 2024 combine participant has run faster than 4.33 seconds, with only the offensive linemen and specialists left to perform the event on Sunday.

Worthy's 40 capped off an incredible day of testing. Earlier on Saturday, the former Longhorns star hit 41 inches on the vertical leap and 10-foot-11 on the broad jump. He opted to forgo the positional drills following his record-setting dash, but even so, Worthy's performance puts him in the running for one of the best combine workouts of all time.

Related Content

news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.