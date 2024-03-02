Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

To be fair, Ross was 23 pounds heavier than Worthy when he broke Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds seven years ago. But no matter. Worthy's time will stand atop the list. The playmaking wideout said he had his eyes on the record during his combine podium session on Friday morning. On Saturday night, he delivered.

Even with some great speed at this year's event, Worthy's in a different stratosphere. Other than Worthy and Wiggins, no other 2024 combine participant has run faster than 4.33 seconds, with only the offensive linemen and specialists left to perform the event on Sunday.