Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS -- Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine.
On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
Worthy stepped up for his first 40-yard dash in Indy and delivered a heater: 4.25 seconds. The stirring sprint got a big response from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd, unofficially topping Clemson CB Nate Wiggins' Friday time of 4.28 seconds for the best mark of the 2024 event.
But Worthy was not done, wanting to take down Ross' all-time mark. And on his second attempt, the 5-foot-11 1/4, 165-pound Worthy delivered an unofficial time of 4.22 seconds, sending a buzz through the stadium. A short time later, the official time came through: 4.21, breaking the record. Worthy's 1.49-second 10-yard split was also tops at this year's event.
To be fair, Ross was 23 pounds heavier than Worthy when he broke Chris Johnson's record of 4.24 seconds seven years ago. But no matter. Worthy's time will stand atop the list. The playmaking wideout said he had his eyes on the record during his combine podium session on Friday morning. On Saturday night, he delivered.
Even with some great speed at this year's event, Worthy's in a different stratosphere. Other than Worthy and Wiggins, no other 2024 combine participant has run faster than 4.33 seconds, with only the offensive linemen and specialists left to perform the event on Sunday.
Worthy's 40 capped off an incredible day of testing. Earlier on Saturday, the former Longhorns star hit 41 inches on the vertical leap and 10-foot-11 on the broad jump. He opted to forgo the positional drills following his record-setting dash, but even so, Worthy's performance puts him in the running for one of the best combine workouts of all time.