 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

Published: Mar 01, 2024 at 12:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has been projected as the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft for over a year.

He's expecting to hear his name called first on Day One of the draft (Thursday, April 25). But he might not have anticipated the intense media scrutiny he has faced over the last nine months.

Williams' name has maintained a constant presence in the college football news cycle, whether he likes it or not, but as he admitted Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine, he doesn't speak too often. It's why he felt it was important to take the podium at the Indianapolis Convention Center and answer questions from a sea of assembled media, receiving an opportunity to set the record straight on a few topics, including his decision to decline to participate in the combine's ever-valuable medical evaluation process.

Related Links

His reasoning is simple: Williams isn't going to be evaluated for teams he knows won't be in the market for him.

"For the medical stuff, I'll be doing the medical stuff, just not here in Indy. I'll be doing it at the team interviews," Williams said. "Not 32 teams can draft me. There's only one of me. So, the teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical. And that will be it."

Williams also isn't throwing at the combine, which isn't unusual for a top-flight quarterback who can better control the environment by throwing at a pro day -- or not throwing at all and instead resting on the game tape he's already produced. Williams delivered a bluntly honest response on the issue on Friday.

"I didn't feel the need to go out and throw," he said. "I played around 30-something games, I believe. Go ahead and go watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor."

Williams has been paired with the Chicago Bears since the moment they secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. It hasn't exactly been portrayed as a match made in heaven, but amid the noise, Williams hasn't been afforded many opportunities to speak on his potential future employers -- until Friday.

"The Bears were an 8-9 team last year, I believe -- 7-10, sorry -- and that's pretty good for a team that has the first pick," Williams said. "They've got a good defense. They've got good players on offense. It's pretty exciting to jump to a situation like that."

If everything holds, Williams will hear his name called first in Detroit, home of the 2024 draft. He's fully prepared for that moment, the end goal of a journey that began back at Oklahoma University, continued with his transfer to USC, and will reach its final stop in the Motor City.

"It's not a thought in my mind. I don't think that I'm not gonna be No. 1," Williams said. "I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that. 

"I don't think of a Plan B. That's kind of how I do things in my life. I don't think of a Plan B, stay on Plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles releasing safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
news

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo backpedals on 'burn some cash' comments: 'You don't have to spend all of it in one year'

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo made headlines shortly after being hired when he boasted the club was ready to "burn some cash" in free agency but walked back those comments.
news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers HC Dave Canales: Not planning to 'fix' QB Bryce Young, just need him to 'do his part' in offense

When new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine what his plan was to "fix" quarterback Bryce Young in 2024, Canales said he didn't feel the sophomore signal caller's play was necessarily broken.
news

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo: Franchise changes not taking 'shots at' Bill Belichick 

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots are a new-look group from seasons past. Obvious as the changes might be, Mayo made it clear Wednesday that none of the alterations should be viewed as slights to Bill Belichick, the architect of the Patriots dynasty who parted ways with the franchise after 24 seasons last month.