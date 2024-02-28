The First Read: 10 takeaways from 2024 NFL Scouting Combine's media availabilities

1) It looks like Chris Jones is finished in Kansas City. Chiefs GM Brett Veach said this week his top priority was a finding a way to keep the All-Pro defensive tackle with the Chiefs, now that Jones is set to become an unrestricted free agent. That task became a lot harder after it was reported that the Chiefs granted cornerback L’Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade -- with the idea that they could elect to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed before working out a long-term deal or trading him, taking the tag off the table as an avenue for retaining Jones. Jones finally can start selling his services to the highest bidder on the open market when the new league year begins on March 13, which is certain to be very kind to a player who was searching for a deal in the $30 million annual salary range last year. He's the best available free agent, as he's an elite interior defensive lineman and a player who just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five seasons. Even though Jones said he wanted to return to Kansas City during the team's victory parade earlier this month -- and he told Veach the same thing after ending a lengthy holdout last offseason -- the reality is, the Chiefs were going to have a tough time keeping both Jones and Sneed this offseason. The team will keep talking to Jones about a long-term deal until his contract officially expires. However, the Chiefs have never given substantial money to a player who's reached the age of 30 (Jones will hit that mark in July), and Jones surely believes his value has never been stronger. The Chiefs found a way to win a championship after trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami two years ago when he was searching for his own massive pay increase. They likely are preparing to attempt the same feat without Jones.