Colts general manager intends to keep WR Michael Pittman with extension or franchise tag

Keeping Pittman in Indy is critical for the Colts' growth in 2024. The No. 1 receiver set career highs with 109 catches and 1,152 yards in 2023. His ability to win off the line, make himself available and catch everything in sight makes him a QB's best friend. Pittman fits Shane Steichen's offense perfectly. Locking him down long-term would ensure young quarterback Anthony Richardson has a trusty vet to grow alongside.

If a long-term deal doesn't materialize in the next six days, the fallback franchise tag option gives sides more time to continue negotiating.

In the meantime, Ballard knows he must continue to bolster the receiver corps after injuries left them short in 2023.

"I've got to a better job of helping [wide receivers coach] Reggie [Wayne] and the offensive staff," Ballard said. "And nothing against the players we had in there playing, we just, it was a rotational year. That's hard, that makes it really hard on the coaches. I don't blame them, I blame myself for that one."

Pittman, rookie Josh Downs and field-stretcher Alec Pierce are a solid trio, but the Colts lacked depth, particularly after Ashton Dulin's August ACL tear. Indy has money to add a veteran option in free agency or can look to the draft to supplement the corps.

Ballard spoke glowingly of the 2024 receiver draft class.