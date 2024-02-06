Colts owner Jim Irsay says he is 'on the mend' following severe respiratory illness

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he is "on the mend" in his first public comments since it was announced in January that he was being treated for a severe respiratory illness.

Irsay also wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was "grateful for all the messages of love and support."

The Colts announced on Jan. 9 that Irsay would not be able to perform with his band in Los Angeles that week due to illness and that he was "receiving excellent care." No additional information was provided.

The 64-year-old Irsay began running the team's day-to-day operations in 1995 after his father, Robert, suffered a stroke. When his father died in 1997, he won a legal battle with his stepmother to keep the franchise.

Irsay has been a fixture around team headquarters since his father bought the Los Angeles Rams and swapped franchises with the late Carroll Rosenbloom to acquire the Colts, starting his career as a ball boy when Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas was still playing in Baltimore.

Following the Colts' move from Baltimore to Indy in 1984, Irsay became the league's youngest general manager at age 25.