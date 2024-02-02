 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Colts' Gardner Minshew uncertain of future despite going from QB2 to Pro Bowler: 'Ain't no tellin'. That's something they gotta tell me.' 

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 04:42 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A mustachioed traveler with a drawl accompanying a quick wit and an easy grin, Gardner Minshew has acclimated himself well on every stop of an entertaining NFL odyssey.

His latest stop was Indianapolis, where he began the 2023 season as the Colts' second-stringer and ended it as the franchise's first Pro Bowl quarterback since Andrew Luck. It was an unpredictable turnabout in one memorable season's time.

"Right? Right? Anything can happen, man," Minshew told NFL.com on Friday at Pro Bowl Games practice. "Just super grateful, man. Had a lot of good people around me this year. Loved it, man. Just super proud of the season we had, the work we put in and, man, just loved the guys we had and wish it would've never ended."

It did come to an end, though. And now the all-star QB is a pending free agent with the Colts' future under center reserved for Anthony Richardson, so Minshew is once again at a career crossroads.

"Ain't no tellin' man, ain't no tellin'," Minshew said when asked about where he sees himself playing in 2024. "That's something they gotta tell me, that free agency stuff."

Once a rookie sixth-rounder for the Jacksonville Jaguars who authored Minshewmania in 2019, Minshew has now played for three teams in five seasons. He fit Indy to aplomb this past year, though. Having taken over the starting reins when Richardson was lost to a shoulder injury, Minshew racked up a career-high 3,305 yards in 13 starts to go with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. While he wasn't the rushing marvel that Richardson is, he also had three rushing scores.

Related Links

Minshew signed with the Colts last offseason after two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was his third straight campaign working with Shane Steichen. Steichen, the former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Colts head coach, captained his club to a surprising 9-8 season and his chemistry with Minshew brought out the best in the 27-year-old.

"So comfortable with Shane," he said. "The open communication the whole time, just really loved Shane and playing for him."

Despite the positive results overall and Minshew's ability to lead the Colts' offense, it's unlikely he'll find an abundance of teams looking to give him a starting job. So, whether he returns to Indianapolis to help along Richardson or continues his football odyssey elsewhere remains to be seen.

Having memorably lived and traveled in a bus, Minshew's made trips to Duval, Philly and Indy in a career that's had plenty of high spots. Ultimately, though, the gunslinger would like to find a town to settle into.

"I'm a ramblin' man, a little bit in my soul, but, man, love to settle down and find somewhere to call home, but until we get there we're gonna keep on rollin'," he said.

Of course, he's still got at least one more Sunday representing the Colts when he and the AFC face the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games finale.

"We gotta go win this flag football game," he said. "These guys got some bar tabs to cover and stuff, so we gotta really bring it."

Related Content

news

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks' head coaching change doesn't 'affect' whether he'll re-sign or move on

After Mike Macdonald replacing Pete Carroll as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner admitted he was shocked by Carroll's departure. Nonetheless, Macdonald nor Carroll's coming and going will impact Wagner's 2024 plans, as the nine-time Pro Bowler is poised to find the best landing spot possible, Wagner tells NFL.com's Grant Gordon.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen retiring after nine seasons in the NFL

Ryan Jensen's valiant effort to make it back to the field has ended in a bittersweet acceptance of reality. The Buccaneers center is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons, and a decade spent in the league. He announced his decision Friday via social media.
news

Teddy Bridgewater to be head football coach at former high school in Miami

Veteran NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater is returning to his alma mater to become the head coach of the Miami (Florida) Northwestern High football team, the school announced Friday.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs unsure of future in Buffalo after down 2023 season

A couple weeks removed from another devastating playoff loss, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the time at this week's Pro Bowl Games to reflect on what was a tough season for him, and look ahead to what could be coming in his future.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on 2024 prospects: 'Whatever is best available for me, I'll take that'

Danielle Hunter had one of his best statistical seasons after agreeing to a one-year prove-it deal in 2023. The Vikings DE told NFL.com's Grant Gordon he's taking the patient approach to get a lucrative deal, whether it be in Minnesota or not.  
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, per a source. 
news

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Titans are hiring Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator and Bill Callahan as offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.