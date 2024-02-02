Colts' Gardner Minshew uncertain of future despite going from QB2 to Pro Bowler: 'Ain't no tellin'. That's something they gotta tell me.' 

Minshew signed with the Colts last offseason after two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was his third straight campaign working with Shane Steichen. Steichen, the former Eagles offensive coordinator and current Colts head coach, captained his club to a surprising 9-8 season and his chemistry with Minshew brought out the best in the 27-year-old.

"So comfortable with Shane," he said. "The open communication the whole time, just really loved Shane and playing for him."

Despite the positive results overall and Minshew's ability to lead the Colts' offense, it's unlikely he'll find an abundance of teams looking to give him a starting job. So, whether he returns to Indianapolis to help along Richardson or continues his football odyssey elsewhere remains to be seen.

Having memorably lived and traveled in a bus, Minshew's made trips to Duval, Philly and Indy in a career that's had plenty of high spots. Ultimately, though, the gunslinger would like to find a town to settle into.

"I'm a ramblin' man, a little bit in my soul, but, man, love to settle down and find somewhere to call home, but until we get there we're gonna keep on rollin'," he said.

Of course, he's still got at least one more Sunday representing the Colts when he and the AFC face the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games finale.