 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Teddy Bridgewater to be head football coach at former high school in Miami

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 03:33 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Teddy Bridgewater made it known he'd be hanging it up as an NFL player following the Detroit Lions' season.

That doesn't mean he's walking away from football, though.

Bridgewater is returning to his alma mater to become the head coach of the Miami (Florida) Northwestern High football team, the school announced Friday.

Related Links

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Bridgewater played 79 games with 65 starts across a career that spanned nine seasons (he missed all of 2016 due to a knee injury) with six teams. He threw for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in his career.

But it all began as a Bull with Miami Northwestern, where he starred. The school's football field was recently renamed in his honor and now he'll take over a program that went 4-6 last season.

He'll be looking to return the Bulls to the glory they realized during his playing days, as the 31-year-old has retired from the playing field but isn't leaving the gridiron.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen retiring after nine seasons in the NFL

Ryan Jensen's valiant effort to make it back to the field has ended in a bittersweet acceptance of reality. The Buccaneers center is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons, and a decade spent in the league. He announced his decision Friday via social media.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs unsure of future in Buffalo after down 2023 season

A couple weeks removed from another devastating playoff loss, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the time at this week's Pro Bowl Games to reflect on what was a tough season for him, and look ahead to what could be coming in his future.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on 2024 prospects: 'Whatever is best available for me, I'll take that'

Danielle Hunter had one of his best statistical seasons after agreeing to a one-year prove-it deal in 2023. The Vikings DE told NFL.com's Grant Gordon he's taking the patient approach to get a lucrative deal, whether it be in Minnesota or not.  
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, per a source. 
news

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Titans are hiring Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator and Bill Callahan as offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.
news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.