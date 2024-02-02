Teddy Bridgewater to be head football coach at former high school in Miami

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Bridgewater played 79 games with 65 starts across a career that spanned nine seasons (he missed all of 2016 due to a knee injury) with six teams. He threw for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in his career.

But it all began as a Bull with Miami Northwestern, where he starred. The school's football field was recently renamed in his honor and now he'll take over a program that went 4-6 last season.