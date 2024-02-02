Teddy Bridgewater to be head football coach at former high school in Miami

Teddy Bridgewater made it known he'd be hanging it up as an NFL player following the Detroit Lions' season.
That doesn't mean he's walking away from football, though.
Bridgewater is returning to his alma mater to become the head coach of the Miami (Florida) Northwestern High football team, the school announced Friday.
A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Bridgewater played 79 games with 65 starts across a career that spanned nine seasons (he missed all of 2016 due to a knee injury) with six teams. He threw for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in his career.
But it all began as a Bull with Miami Northwestern, where he starred. The school's football field was recently renamed in his honor and now he'll take over a program that went 4-6 last season.
He'll be looking to return the Bulls to the glory they realized during his playing days, as the 31-year-old has retired from the playing field but isn't leaving the gridiron.