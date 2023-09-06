Chiefs DT Chris Jones opens up on holdout: 'All I'm doing is asking for a raise'

Chris Jones' holdout continues one day before the Kansas City Chiefs open the season against the Detroit Lions. Still, the star defensive tackle joined teammates at a charity event on Wednesday.
Part of the Chiefs' annual "Red Wednesday," Jones was at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City, helping deliver burgers to families.
The star DT, who has held out all offseason in search of a contract extension, spoke to the media about his current situation on the eve of Kickoff 2023.
"I can't really talk about it," Jones said. "Hopefully, it gets worked out. It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. I've said that multiple times on social media platforms, from interviews, and they know where my position is at. Hopefully we can get something worked out for the long term."
Jones said he "can be out there tomorrow" if the contract situation gets worked out in time.
Jones, entering the final year of his contract as the ninth-highest paid DT in the NFL, wants to be paid closer to Aaron Donald's $31.7 million-per-year figure. While it's a surprise sides have yet to come to a solution with the season commencing, Jones said he hasn't been frustrated by the situation.
"I've been in Miami, just training, staying focused, understanding that this is a process," he said. "I've been keeping in contact with my teammates. I'm still working out every day, still doing similar things that they do in training camp. The camaraderie, we got a lot of new players, there's that aspect of it. But I'll be ready to go when that times calls."
Jones added that he felt holding out was less distracting to teammates than a hold-in, which is one reason he stayed away, already accruing fines upwards of $2 million.
The 29-year-old said it's just business.
"It's just like when you're at a job, and you ask for an extension, right, and you ask for a raise, right? You're not letting anyone down," Jones said. "Who are you letting down for asking your boss for a raise, right? So when you take the personal feelings out of it, all I'm doing is asking for a raise."
At this point, sides haven't been able to find common ground on a raise, putting the start of the season in jeopardy.
Asked what his plan was for Thursday, Jones responded:
"I don't know yet, man. I don't know. I could be playing. I could be on the sidelines. I don't know. We'll see tomorrow."
We certainly will.