Around the NFL

Chiefs DT Chris Jones opens up on holdout: 'All I'm doing is asking for a raise'

Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 01:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chris Jones' holdout continues one day before the Kansas City Chiefs open the season against the Detroit Lions. Still, the star defensive tackle joined teammates at a charity event on Wednesday.

Part of the Chiefs' annual "Red Wednesday," Jones was at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City, helping deliver burgers to families.

The star DT, who has held out all offseason in search of a contract extension, spoke to the media about his current situation on the eve of Kickoff 2023.

"I can't really talk about it," Jones said. "Hopefully, it gets worked out. It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. I've said that multiple times on social media platforms, from interviews, and they know where my position is at. Hopefully we can get something worked out for the long term."

Jones said he "can be out there tomorrow" if the contract situation gets worked out in time.

Related Links

Jones, entering the final year of his contract as the ninth-highest paid DT in the NFL, wants to be paid closer to ﻿Aaron Donald﻿'s $31.7 million-per-year figure. While it's a surprise sides have yet to come to a solution with the season commencing, Jones said he hasn't been frustrated by the situation.

"I've been in Miami, just training, staying focused, understanding that this is a process," he said. "I've been keeping in contact with my teammates. I'm still working out every day, still doing similar things that they do in training camp. The camaraderie, we got a lot of new players, there's that aspect of it. But I'll be ready to go when that times calls."

Jones added that he felt holding out was less distracting to teammates than a hold-in, which is one reason he stayed away, already accruing fines upwards of $2 million.  

The 29-year-old said it's just business.

"It's just like when you're at a job, and you ask for an extension, right, and you ask for a raise, right? You're not letting anyone down," Jones said. "Who are you letting down for asking your boss for a raise, right? So when you take the personal feelings out of it, all I'm doing is asking for a raise."

At this point, sides haven't been able to find common ground on a raise, putting the start of the season in jeopardy.

Asked what his plan was for Thursday, Jones responded:  

"I don't know yet, man. I don't know. I could be playing. I could be on the sidelines. I don't know. We'll see tomorrow."

We certainly will.

Related Content

news

QB Josh Dobbs expected to start for Cardinals in Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon remains mum on starting QB: 'Players know the plan'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon still isn't letting the public know if Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be his team's Week 1 starting quarterback on Sunday against the Commanders.
news

Nick Bosa not at 49ers' facility; status for Week 1 in doubt amid contract dispute

Nick Bosa is not in the 49ers' facility for meetings at the start of San Francisco's Week 1 preparation, bringing his availability into question for Week 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay, announces retirement from football

Veteran pass rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots preparing to face Eagles, 'best defensive line' in NFL: 'A bunch of beasts'

Mac Jones and the new-look Patriots offense are preparing to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles and a menacing defensive front in Sunday's season opener.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs believes 1,000 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving within reach as rookie

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has set his sights on a bar rarely crossed by running backs. He believes he can top 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a season.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Jets ready to 'fly together' in 2023 season

After an offseason of headlines and hype, the New York Jets are ready to take flight into the 2023 NFL campaign as their season of "Hard Knocks" comes to a close. Brendan Walker recaps the fifth and final episode.
news

Former Rams DB Eddie Meador, member of HOF All-1960s Team, dies at 86

Eddie Meador, a six-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s Team, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86 years old. 
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott 'to be with us a long time,' open to extension during season

The Cowboys had a busy summer in terms of contract extensions, but one player who is up for a new deal is quarterback Dak Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones discussed Prescott's future during a radio interview on Tuesday.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce believed to have avoided long-term knee injury; status in doubt for kickoff game vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.