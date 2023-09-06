2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes No. 1; four teams land two players

It feels like we didn't hear as much about George Kittle in 2022, but he still racked up 11 receiving touchdowns (second most among tight ends), including seven in his final four games. He should continue to be a reliable target for Brock Purdy, and his utilization in the run game as a blocker makes him one of the most complete tight ends in the NFL. Hopefully his groin injury will not sideline him in Week 1.