Chargers QB Justin Herbert says new contract allows him 'to play fearless' 

Quarterback Justin Herbert's massive payday brought the Los Angeles Chargers clarity on the face of their franchise. The $262.5 million contract also provided Herbert security to know his future is set.
"I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday, via the club's official transcript. "I think that's the best part about it, is that I get to play free. I get to play fearless. We go out there and get to play our type of ball. I know when we're playing at our best, we're a tough team. These next couple of weeks of getting together, working together. I think they're going to be huge for us. We're going to show a lot of improvement."
In theory, Herbert could have waited to sign a new deal. He could have played out the final two years of his contract -- albeit for peanuts compared to his worth -- and let other QBs reset and reset and reset the market before he eventually signed his big contract. But, as we saw with Lamar Jackson, that tactic comes with significant injury risk. One wrong hit and everything could have been wiped away.
Now, Herbert, with $218.7 million in total guarantees, can focus on finally getting the Chargers to new heights.
"I've never wanted to be anywhere else," he said. "This is where I've wanted to be for, shoot, as long as I've been born and playing football. It's a dream come true. I'm just really excited to be back out there with the team today."
With new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore entering the picture, the Chargers' offense could be even more explosive in 2023, especially with a "fearless" Herbert at the helm.